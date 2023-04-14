NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Sean McVay, Seahawks

Cardinals

Veteran TE Zach Ertz says that he has already noticed improvements in the Cardinals’ facilities since they were ranked near the bottom of the league by the NFLPA report cards.

“Everyone wants to make a big deal of the facilities and the report card, but I can see first-hand there have been improvements already,” Ertz said, via AZCardinals.com. “This place screams of so much potential, and it’s up to everyone in the building to maximize that.”

Rams

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager said that the Rams were willing to let HC Sean McVay take a year off to recompose himself.

“I think he thought long and hard and I thought based on conversations with him, and we were talking daily, that he was going to take a couple of weeks, maybe a month to figure out what he was gonna do,” Schrager said, via Rams Wire. “And the Rams were giving him that space. They said, ‘If you need a year off to clear your head and come back, that’s fine.’ The Rams were awesome about it. He took about three days.”

McVay strongly considered taking the year off, according to Schrager. Ultimately, McVay didn’t want to leave his veteran players hanging in limbo.

“He was calling everybody and he was trying to get everyone’s thoughts,” he added. “And at the end of the day, I don’t think he was going to do that to Matthew Stafford, I don’t think he was going to do that to Cooper Kupp and he didn’t need the full year away. No one was pushing him to do that but he was considering it.”

Seahawks

Seahawks DL Dre’Mont Jones is motivated to be joining a team that he feels wanted him all along and wishes Seattle would have originally acquired him in the deal for QB Russell Wilson.

“Almost out of nowhere … Seattle came in hot,” Jones told reporters last week, via The News Tribune. “That kind of motivated me to come here more and more.”

“I’ve always got, like, overshadowed and overlooked … in something, you know what I’m saying?” Jones added. “I feel like I do a lot more than can be seen by the eyes of the inexperienced scout, and I do a lot of dynamic, different things that help make plays for others. I’m definitely an active player. I’m always doing something, whether it’s in the run or pass game. I think that goes unnoticed sometimes. And I’m looking forward to putting people on notice.”