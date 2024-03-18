NFC Notes: Carlton Davis, Xavier McKinney, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

New Bears RB D’Andre Swift played with QB Justin Fields at Georgia for one season, and he had nothing but good things to say about Fields amidst the QB controversy that was taking place in Chicago at the time of his signing. However, Fields has since been traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Justin’s my guy,” Swift said, via Alyssa Barbieri of the Bears Wire. “I’ve always been a Justin Fields fan. From Georgia to when he was in high school once I first found out about him. I feel like he hasn’t even touched the ceiling of who he can be. I’m excited to see him keep going.”

Lions

New Lions CB Carlton Davis explained what the team is getting in his services.

“Man, you about to get a lockdown corner,” Davis said, via PFT. “You’re about to have one side just, like, unavailable. That’s what I do. I’m here to take [away] the No. 1 receiver on these teams. I’m here to deny the ball; I’m here to take the ball away.”

Davis compared the Lions to some of the all-time great dynasties in sports and said he hopes to be a part of what takes Detroit to that next level.

“This is a great organization that’s trending upward,” Davis said. “I would love to be a part of a dynasty where we can go and win multiple championships over the next couple years, man. That’s one of my goals, is to create something that is kinda like the Lakers, kinda like what all the dynasties did back in the day, Chicago Bulls. I think they have a nice young roster, great coaching staff, great culture here to do it, honestly.”

Packers

New Packers S Xavier McKinney talked about how much the emergence of QB Jordan Love helped sway him to join Green Bay.

“Big factor,” McKinney said, via Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire. “Obviously, this is a competitive league. You need an elite quarterback to even have a chance. I believe he’s an elite quarterback. I’ve played against him and I’ve watched him play, I think he’s really good. The sky is the limit for him.”

“It’s going to be a hungry group, I can already tell. We’ve got a lot of young talent, and it’s going to be fun.”