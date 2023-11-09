NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Chase Young, 49ers, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan expects DE Chase Young to contribute immediately this weekend and play a big role on the defense.

“I think he’s going to jump in right away,” Shanahan said, via PFT. “First time we saw him was Monday. We had a slight small practice, and we’ll see him out there [Wednesday] really for a real practice. Hopefully he’ll pick up the stuff throughout the week and going to be out there a good bit on Sunday.”

Shanahan added that the presence of DE Nick Bosa should provide some familiarity for Young.

“I think anytime you go to a new place, that’s always a little weird for people, football players just like anybody else,” Shanahan said. “You want to go in there and meet everyone and stuff, but I think it’s always nice to have someone you’ve known prior to kind of show you the ropes and understand who you are, let other guys know and it’s just an easier transition for people.”

Shanahan said DC Steve Wilks will move from the booth to the field to call games starting this Sunday. (Matt Maiocco)

Cardinals

The Cardinals are getting ready for the return of QB Kyler Murray this week and his pass-catchers understand things will be different with Murray’s unique skillset compared to the other quarterbacks they’ve been playing with.

“Something about Kyler, he can make plays when there isn’t much going on,” Cardinals TE Trey McBride said via Darren Urban of the team website. “He can scramble, and if things go bad he can make something out of it. As pass catchers we have to be ready for things to happen.”

Cardinals third-round WR Michael Wilson has yet to play with Murray, which he’s excited for. He cautioned that there should be some expected growing pains, however, given Murray is coming off a torn ACL and hasn’t had a ton of practice time in the new system.

“It’s going to be pretty special to play with Kyler,” Wilson said. “He’s a very talented quarterback. We have to anticipate some growing pains because we haven’t all been out there yet and knowing it’s his first game back and he hasn’t played in a long time.”

Rams

Pro Football Talk reports new Rams QB Carson Wentz received a $150,000 signing bonus and the veteran minimum, prorated over the remainder of the season.