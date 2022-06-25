NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Kayvon Thibodeaux

Commanders

Commanders QB coach Ken Zampese said the team is working with QB Carson Wentz on technique, but won’t have to worry about him potentially becoming complacent.

“He’s intuitive, he’s curious, he’s hungry for football—that’s the part that’s fun for me,” Zampese said, via NBC Sports. “We got certain technique things that we’re working on, he’s making those adjustments.”

Zampese expanded on what exactly the team was hoping to accomplish with Wentz technique-wise.

“We’re just trying to get him to finish through his throws, get his hip out of the way, left side out of the way so we can get more of his arm,” Zampese said. “Be lined up to where you’re throwing, just general things.”

Zampese also said that first-round WR Jahan Dotson has impressed the team after being selected in the first round of this year’s draft.

“He’s fitting in with the guys in the room and the guys in the receiver group and on the team,” Zampese said. “He’s fitting in fine and we just need to get him more time with us.”

Wentz’s communication and willingness to ask questions and give input is helping the team continue to shape it’s offense.

“He’s curious, and in a good way. That’s what we’re looking for,” Zampese said. “The communication’s been great, his ideas, doing what we’re asking him to do and wanting to know, ‘Hey, how do you want to do this, how do you see this play?’ That curiosity will get us further, faster. It’s really been fun that way to see that.”

Commanders HC Ron Rivera is impressed with Dotson and pointed out his route running and sure-handedness as key points that make him a great player: “Very precise route runner, excellent hands, very sharp, very smart young man, hard worker — has done all the things you need to do to feel good about (him).” (Jeremy Fowler)

Cowboys

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb thinks that the organization trading Amari Cooper to the Browns “raised the standard” for him as their official No. 1 receiver.

“It kind of, in a sense, raised the standard,” Lamb said, via the Open Mike podcast. “Obviously, I hold myself to a high standard already, but at this moment there’s nothing else you can really do but take it on. That’s the energy I have.”

Lamb credited Cooper’s leadership and for helping him develop over the last two tears.

“Just wanted to thank him for everything he had done for me in the first two years,” Lamb said. “Those are real important to me and my direction and trying to find a place in this league where there’s a lot of great receivers. A lot of guys can do a lot of things well in this position. Just giving him his roses for taking me under his wing.”

Giants

Dan Duggan reports that Giants’ first-round DE Kayvon Thibodeaux ‘s injury this spring was a “tweaked hip” and considered to be minor.

‘s injury this spring was a “tweaked hip” and considered to be minor. Duggan expects Thibodeaux to be ready for training camp.

Duggan also writes that New York has been cautious with several players with minor injuries this offseason and distributed several red non-contact jerseys during their spring program.