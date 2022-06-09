NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

2022 is a pivotal year for Commanders QB Carson Wentz. Washington is the third organization he’s starting for in as many years and without a step forward, there’s a good chance there won’t be a fourth. However, he says he’s not approaching this year with any kind of unusual chip on his shoulder after being traded away by the Eagles and Colts.

“There’s for sure a human side — the ‘I wanna prove people wrong,’” Wentz said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “But it’s what Coach said, being a man of God, a man of faith, this is a blessing. Playing this game is a blessing. It might not have gone the last couple years the way I saw it in my head. But to know that I’m still healthy, I’m still playing the game I love, and have an incredible family that supports me. And I come home and my wife and daughters, they don’t care if I threw five touchdowns or five picks—it doesn’t matter to them — is a blessing. Just knowing there’s a purpose and a plan in place, and for me to just, because of my faith, go out and play freely and have fun and enjoy it for as long as I can.”

Wentz’s ability to relate to teammates as the quarterback who’s supposed to be the leader of the entire team has also been questioned in the past. The Commanders say there’s no issues there so far, though.

“The most impressive thing is just the day to day, the way he’s built relationships with his teammates, and he’s consistently making plays,” OC Scott Turner said. “That’s where you see it, making throw after throw, communicating with the guys, and not just the receivers or O-linemen, even bullsh—ing with the defensive guys in the building. He’s clearly one of the guys and he knows exactly what we’re trying to get done.”

Wentz’s work ethic and quick grasp of the system have also wowed his new team.

“He’s brilliantly smart. He came in, got in his book and got to work,” HC Ron Rivera added. “He’s just one of those guys that works at it. And in some respects, it was similar to when I was in San Diego and I saw the way Philip Rivers was, how smart Philip was. And this guy is smart. Watching Carson, it’s like, This guy’s got it, and he really did remind me of Philip to a degree. … It was really pleasing to see.”

Eagles

Regarding Eagles DT Fletcher Cox re-signing with the team after being released in March, the defensive tackle responded that he had some interest on the open market but Philadelphia wanted him back: “They wanted me. Everything was professional. A few teams reached out in free agency. But ultimately want to be here.” (Jeff McLane)

re-signing with the team after being released in March, the defensive tackle responded that he had some interest on the open market but Philadelphia wanted him back: “They wanted me. Everything was professional. A few teams reached out in free agency. But ultimately want to be here.” (Jeff McLane) Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said QB Jalen Hurts is showing faster decision-making and better fundamentals: “He knows where to go with the football a little bit quicker. I’ve noticed the crispness of the drop. His fundamentals have improved…We’ve got to keep working at that.” (Josh Tolentino)

said QB is showing faster decision-making and better fundamentals: “He knows where to go with the football a little bit quicker. I’ve noticed the crispness of the drop. His fundamentals have improved…We’ve got to keep working at that.” (Josh Tolentino) Sirianni said they decided to give OC Shane Steichen last season in order to focus on other head coaching duties during games: “Wanted to free up for other in-game HC duties. Trust Shane. On same page. Will maintain. Of course, will still be heavily involved in offense and make pre-game final decisions.” (Jeff McLane)

Giants

Former Giants S Logan Ryan revealed during a recent interview that he felt his release from the team was personal.

“I took it personally, a little bit of a chip. I felt like I gave it all I had in New York, but I think new management,” Ryan said, via Jim Rome of CBS Sports. “A coach being fired, as well as the GM so obviously a whole new regime over there looking to in a different direction. Honestly, I don’t know what me, (James) Bradberry, and these other guys could have done. They’re looking in a different direction, that’s okay. I think we landed on our feet and you have to keep moving forward because this is a business.”