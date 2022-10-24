NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke isn’t worried if people doubt his abilities to lead his team to victory and will continue to let his play speak for itself.

“I don’t care about doubters. I don’t care what they have to say,” Heinicke said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBCSportsWashington.com. “I care about the people who believe in me, and I want to prove them right. That means more to me than anyone else that has something negative to say. . . . I want to prove the people that believe in me right more than the doubters wrong. I could care less about those people.”

Commanders HC Ron Rivera on if the team will continue to start Heinicke once QB Carson Wentz returns from injured reserve: “Not necessarily. I think this is about playing one game at a time. When we get to that position, then I’ll deal with it.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

Cowboys

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reports that Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz should be good to go moving forward despite tweaking his PCL strain.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott on missing some plays after taking a hit to his knee: "I think I've got a contusion on it. I still have to go back and talk to the trainers." (Michael Gehlken)

Cowboys C/G Matt Farniok suffered a torn hamstring on Sunday and could miss about six weeks. He is likely to be placed on injured reserve. (Gehlken)

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on DT Neville Gallimore being inactive: "He was working through some things from a health standpoint. … I wouldn't read into that (and say) he was a healthy scratch." (Jon Machota)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the RB Christian McCaffrey trade: "I knew that they had an interest in trading him. So to that end (no I wasn't surprised), but I had no idea what he might be (worth). Just didn't have details. We didn't get into that." (Machota)

Eagles

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer mentions the Broncos and the Eagles called about RB Christian McCaffrey but were only offering a third or fourth-round pick and weren't legitimately in the running.

but were only offering a third or fourth-round pick and weren’t legitimately in the running. Breer adds to keep an eye on the Eagles as potential trade partners for the Bears and DE Robert Quinn.