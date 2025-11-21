NFC Notes: CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb said he and WR George Pickens missed curfew before the game at Las Vegas. The two were having dinner and a few drinks at the casino. Lamb denied he was throwing up at the casino. He said it's a disrespect to even suggest that. Lamb said he knows how to hold his liquor. (Calvin Watkins)

Eagles

Eagles WR A.J. Brown had seven receptions on 11 targets in Week 11’s win over the Lions after he expressed frustration about his lack of production earlier this season. Philadelphia OC Kevin Patullo insists their game plan hasn’t changed, and Sunday’s performance was a product of how things unfolded against Detroit.

“It was really no different. The plan was pretty much similar to how it was every other game with him. The ball found him a little bit more, which was great, and he made some critical plays when we needed it. He made some really tough catches in traffic, and that’s where he’s awesome. He did a really good job in that standpoint,” Patullo said, via EaglesWire.

Giants

Regarding the Giants keeping GM Joe Schoen on staff, Jordan Raanan of ESPN cites multiple league sources who have spoken to New York that believe Schoen will stay in New York unless they pursue a “strong head coaching candidate who wants to bring in his own general manager.”

However, Raanan writes that the Giants hiring a head coach who wants a separate general manager seems unlikely, given owner John Mara said Schoen will lead the search.

One source with "intimate knowledge" of the Giants' job told Raanan that their vacancy is "highly coveted" because of its young core of players.

According to Raanan, the job being coveted was a sentiment shared by several agents with candidates who are interested in the position.

League sources told Raanan that the Giants want a candidate who has command of the room and develops a “sustainable culture.”

Citing sources, Raanan reports that candidates who are “destined for interviews” include Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo, Colts DC Lou Anarumo, and former Raiders HC Antonio Pierce .

Colts DC and former Raiders HC Multiple league sources also indicated Iowa State’s Matt Campbell is someone the organization has done background work on.