NFC Notes: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Abdul Carter, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Last year was frustrating for Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, as both he and the team took a step back from the year before. Lamb was still one of the top receivers in football but there were times where it looked like his focus waned, and he ended up leading the league in drops as calculated by at least one statistical service. Cleaning that up has been a major emphasis for Lamb so far to start camp.

“That’s my plan,” he said via the Athletic’s Jon Machota. “Catch everything and we’ll see what happens after that. I’ve always been thinking it, but it’s like moving with intent. It’s a little different than it just being a thought (when) you have it on paper, you see it every day. And then when you go to practice you switch that mindset. You turn it on. You remember.”

Lamb also discussed how excited he is to play with WR George Pickens even if it cuts into his targets.

“If I have two guys on me, I can guarantee the ball is going to him,” Lamb said. “Because we’re on the same side. And if there are two guys on me, he’s one on one. Do what you want with that info. It’s honestly fun.”

“The greatest thief of joy is comparisons,” he added. “Trust me. It will kill you. … We’re going to play to our strengths. It’s just playing off one another. Whoever has the hot hand, good luck, because we’re probably on fire. All we got to do is keep our head down and grind. It’s already destined. Like, at birth. With the talent that we have, as soon as we break the huddle, it’s already destined. At the end of the day it comes down to the work that we put in. How serious are we about it? Are we going to take this to the next level or are we just going to be another duo that’s just playing ball together?”

Cowboys third-round CB Shavon Revel will be out another six to eight weeks while he continues to ramp up from last year’s torn ACL, per his father. (Gavin Dawson)

Eagles

Eagles WR A.J. Brown was held out of practice sunday with a hamstring injury. (Brooks Kubena)

Giants

Abdul Carter embarks on his rookie season after being the Giants’ No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Giants RT Jermaine Eluemunor has been impressed by Carter throughout New York’s offseason program.

“I know that kid’s going to be great. I tell him every day, tell him when I see him I think he’s going to be great,” Eluemunor said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “The characteristics he has, you can’t teach. There’s hard work, there’s talent, but there’s something that’s just God-given like his twitch and his shiftiness that I’ve only seen twice in my career.”

Eluemunor recalled a spin move that Carter executed against him in training camp and is confident the rookie will continue developing with time.

“Honestly, if you time it up, great, you can get a lot of players, I think. I’m hard to get with a spin move,” Eluemunor said. “But I think that the more he learns the speed of the game and the more he’s around Burns and [Thibodeaux] and once it gets out there and truly catches up with the speed and it’s nothing for him, then yeah, he’s going to be one of those ones for sure. … I’ve been in this league for nine years now, played against all the best players in the NFL, all the best d-ends. He’s a good one.”

Giants OLB Brian Burns said Carter is doing well practicing against Eluemunor.

“The move was nice. Great move. But what I’m more impressed with is the battle between him and [Eluemunor],” Burns said. “It wasn’t just all-out one move. You know what I’m saying? He set that up. He’s setting it up. I like the fact that he was patient enough to set up that move and be able to execute it.”