NFC Notes: CeeDee Lamb, Tyrone Tracy, Cam Skattebo, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said that while QB Jayden Daniels had a good rehab session for his knee sprain, he won’t practice until Friday at the earliest. (Ian Rapoport)

said that while QB had a good rehab session for his knee sprain, he won’t practice until Friday at the earliest. (Ian Rapoport) Quinn says “if called upon” Washington has “the utmost confidence” in QB Marcus Mariota . (JP Finlay)

. (JP Finlay) Quinn added that they’ve talked about adding EDGE rusher Preston Smith to the team for a while: “We’ve actually discussed Preston for a while. … We like his size too, so with Deatrich being injured, if we had another person to that group, Preston seemed like a good fit.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

to the team for a while: “We’ve actually discussed Preston for a while. … We like his size too, so with Deatrich being injured, if we had another person to that group, Preston seemed like a good fit.” (Nicki Jhabvala) Quinn said they have a vision for RB Chase Edmonds but “how long that takes we’ll see… take a few weeks to see where we stand with that.” (John Keim)

Cowboys

Despite some early drops, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott made it clear that he wasn’t going to stop targeting WR CeeDee Lamb as much as needed.

“‘Yeah, I’m not going to stop throwing you the ball. That’s a game, bro,’” Prescott said he told Lamb, via ProFootballTalk.com. “Same thing I told y’all. It wasn’t the best day. It wasn’t the best day for CeeDee. It’s understandable. It happens. Hell, I’ve had them, right? We’ve all had them. ‘Nobody, especially [you], I’m not going to lose confidence in. And so don’t worry, just keep approaching the way that you’re approaching, and you’re going to have a bounce back and many of them.’”

“CeeDee is a true pro,” Prescott said. “Started off with him after that game, taking accountability, whether it was in the locker room with the players or whether it’s to you guys at the media. But not only just saying it, but coming in the next day. We all heard he was on the JUGS, just getting his reps. You know that doesn’t wipe that away, but that just allows you to feel better about the next opportunity that you get. And he’s taking the right approach to do that, and look out for those guys in the back end to have to catch him and cover him. I mean, he’s had a hell of a practice, had a hell of an approach. It’s not going to change. It’s not like he’s been any different than the past. You can just tell from his demeanor that he wants to make up for that.”

Giants

Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. only recorded five rushing attempts in Week 2’s loss to the Cowboys, which came after the running back’s comments about needing to run the ball more often in the red zone. When asked if Tracy’s usage was the result of team discipline, HC Brian Daboll responded that they wanted to be wise with Tracy after contributing on five kickoff returns.

“No,” Daboll said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the NY Post. “Tracy had a number of kickoff returns [five for 132 yards] that I thought … you give him a break off of there. We thought we could get the ball in his hands a few more times. They weren’t kicking it to Gunner [Olszewski], they were kicking it to Tracy, and he had some good kickoff returns for us.”

Fourth-round RB Cam Skattebo led the team in rushing against Dallas, recording 11 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown. Daboll was impressed by Skattebo and thinks their rushing approach could be a “week-to-week deal.”

“Thought Skat was running good,” Daboll said. “That could be a week-to-week deal.”

Daboll points out they have three capable running backs with Skattebo, Tracy, and Devin Singletary.

“We have three guys who we can use, and if we think one is running pretty good or feeling it we’ll get it to him,” Daboll said. “And if not, we’ll use all three of them. I have confidence in all three of those guys.”

Daboll indicated the cornerback platoon with Cordale Flott and Deonte Banks will continue. (Dan Duggan)