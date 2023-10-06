NFC Notes: David Bakhtiari, Bears, Falcons, Packers

Bears

Former Bears’ director of player personnel Josh Lucas said the organization’s lack of ability to sign an influential receiver is reflective of them historically not having an “attractive quarterback” on the roster.

“When you’re talking about [wide receiver], it had been a huge issue for us because of the lack of stability at the most important position on the field,” said Lucas, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “We always knew as long as we didn’t have an attractive quarterback that wide receivers wanted to come play with, we would be up against the eight ball.”

When asked about the situation with WR Chase Claypool, who was asked to not attend team activities this week, HC Matt Eberflus said GM Ryan Poles handles roster decisions.

“We’ll see where it goes from there,” Eberflus said. “Ryan handles all those things, all those trades and transactions, and we’ll see where it goes.”

Falcons

Falcons TE Jonnu Smith said he decided to sign with Atlanta given his experience with HC Arthur Smith from their time together wither the Titans.

“There’s a lot of familiar things that I’ve been able to experience for the first four years being with Art,” Jonnu Smith said, via Amna Subhan of the team’s site. “You’re obviously gonna find some comfortability in that — it’s one of the reasons why I’m here.”

Falcons TE John FitzPatrick has been reaching out to Smith for feedback and advice.

“I can go to him with whatever comes up in practice: ‘What do you think about this? What do you think about this route versus this coverage?'” FitzPatrick said. “Just having that willingness to help allows other guys to grow in the room.”

Smith thinks the Falcons must continue playing their “brand of football” and success will come.

“We just have to continue to be patient and play our brand of football,” Smith said. “We’ll all be successful in our own ways, and eventually that will lead to those wins.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur is concerned with LT David Bakhtiari‘s recurring knee injuries.

“I’m very concerned because this is year three of this now,” LaFleur said, via PFT. “Obviously, very concerned. When he played against Chicago Week One, he was playing at an elite level with not a lot of practice. That just speaks to the kind of player that he is. He knows how to get his body and mind prepared mentally to go out there and compete at a high level. Any time you don’t have a Pro Bowler like him in the lineup, it is a concern.”

Rob Demovsky points out that Packers TE Luke Musgrave has cleared the league’s concussion protocol.

has cleared the league’s concussion protocol. Demovsky notes LB De’Vondre Campbell (ankle) is unlikely to play in Monday’s game, while HC Matt LaFleur was unclear if Campbell would be available after their Week 6 bye.