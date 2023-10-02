NFC Notes: Chase Claypool, Justin Fields, David Bakhtiari, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus explained that they made the decision to have WR Chase Claypool stay at home for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

“We told him that it was a choice, and he’s at home right now,” Eberflus said, via ESPN.com. “When you look at actives or inactives every single week, what we do is we obviously evaluate meetings. We evaluate walk-throughs. We evaluate practice, and we do that every single week. And then we declare actives or inactives based on that. And this week, Claypool was inactive.”

Claypool told reporters last week that he didn’t think he was being used correctly in the Bears’ offense.

“Sometimes the things around you either elevate you or you have to adapt to allow you to elevate with them,” Claypool said. “So I’ve just been adapting to the new system and my new role in the system and trying to make the most out of it.”

Bears QB Justin Fields said he reached out to Claypool after he found out that he wouldn’t be active for Sunday’s game.

“I called Chase after whatever happened, and I was just checking up on him, making sure he was in good spirits,” Fields said. “Regarding his comments and everything, I don’t know if they are or not, but one thing I do know is everybody in the building is trying to reach their full potential. So players, coaches — coaches are trying to get the most out of every player, and then us as players, we’re trying to get the most out of our receivers and be the best we can.

“But as far as are you focused on a guy that’s here or not during the game, no, not really. You’re focused on the game and what’s going on. So can’t control that, if he’s here or not.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur told reporters that they’re going to have to start doing something different to defend against the run.

“We’re going to have to do something different because it’s insane to do the same things over and over again and expect a different result,” said LaFleur, via PackersWire.com.

The Packers were dominated in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Even so, LaFleur believes their run game is strong enough and should have played better.

“That is a good offensive line, and they have really good runners,” added LaFleur. “I think (Jahmyr) Gibbs and (David) Montgomery are two of the better backs, and it’s one of the best offensive lines. But it’s still inexcusable. You should be able to take one phase away. If you want to stop the run and commit to that, then make them throw it over your head.”

LaFleur was asked if LT David Bakhtiari is returning this season: “I’ll let Dave comment on that. I know he wanted to talk to you guys later on.” (Matt Schneidman)

is returning this season: “I’ll let Dave comment on that. I know he wanted to talk to you guys later on.” (Matt Schneidman) LaFleur says he will make a decision on CB Eric Stokes soon: “He has missed a lot of time but he’s also played a lot of ball, so we’ll see.” (Tom Silverstein)

soon: “He has missed a lot of time but he’s also played a lot of ball, so we’ll see.” (Tom Silverstein) Packers CB Rasul Douglas was fined $11,473 for unnecessary roughness and Ben Sims was fined $4,167 for Unnecessary roughness.

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell and QB Kirk Cousins said they were both disappointed in an interception returned for a touchdown in the first quarter: “Tough to swallow early on in the game.” (Kevin Seifert)