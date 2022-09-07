NFC Notes: Chase Young, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

ESPN’s Brady Henderson reports the Saints, Giants and Commanders all inquired with the Seahawks about trading for QB Russell Wilson , but he had his heart set on Denver.

NBC Sports' JP Finlay reports Commanders DE Chase Young hasn't suffered any setbacks and is still working his way back from his torn ACL last November. He adds Young has been with the team since July.

Another report said Young had a setback in June at Von Miller's pass-rushing summit, but Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post says Young wasn't invited because the organizers knew he was still recovering from his injury.

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said third-round RB Brian Robinson is no longer using crutches and the swelling in his knee has subsided "an awful lot" after suffering two gunshot wounds on August 28. (Jhabvala)

Rivera said they have "no issue" with RB Antonio Gibson after fumbling six times last season: "I trust him. We're going to give him the football. I have no issue with that." (Matthew Paras)

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said WR Michael Gallup (ACL) participated in individual drills on Wednesday but is still considered “two weeks away.” (Calvin Watkins)

Eagles

Eagles WR A.J. Brown is excited to be working with QB Jalen Hurts this season as he joins a new team and will be getting a fresh start in Philadelphia.

“I’m ready to go to war for him,” Brown said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’m ready to go to war with him. This upcoming Sunday, I’m excited about the season. We definitely put in a lot of work this offseason, this camp. We’re in a good place, and we’re ready to go.”

Eagles LB Davion Taylor said he was disappointed to be cut and re-signed to the practice squad but understands why they made the move: “I was disappointed at first. Now I had to learn to accept it. I looked back at my film from the preseason and I understand they did it. It was a business move.” (Jeff McLane)

said he was disappointed to be cut and re-signed to the practice squad but understands why they made the move: “I was disappointed at first. Now I had to learn to accept it. I looked back at my film from the preseason and I understand they did it. It was a business move.” (Jeff McLane) Taylor added that he was unable to meet Philadelphia’s expectations this preseason: “They had expectations for me this preseason and I didn’t meet them… The Browns game I felt like was one of the worst games of my career.” (Jeff McLane)

Giants

The Giants somewhat inexplicably cut LB Blake Martinez last week which drew raised eyebrows given he was slated to start for them at inside linebacker. New York also leveraged Martinez into a pay cut this offseason, cutting his base salary dramatically but also guaranteeing him a little bit more money in the process, so there wasn’t really a financial reason for the move. Whatever the motivation, Martinez’s former teammates weren’t offering any clues.

“With Blake’s situation, he’s a hell of a player,” Giants OLB Jihad Ward said via Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News. “We wish that it wasn’t like that, but we all know how this business stuff go[es]. We [are] in a crazy business. That’s all I can say on that one. Still love him to this day. That’s still our brother. Whatever team he goes to, I hope he’s successful.”

“I don’t think it’s my position to comment on it,” Giants QB Daniel Jones said. “I think there’s a lot going on in those situations. And that’s Blake’s business. That’s Joe Schoen’s and [Brian Daboll’s] business. So I’m not really gonna comment on it. But it’s our job to focus on the guys here and make sure, especially as leaders, that we’re ready to go. And I think we are.”

Giants WR Darius Slayton returned to practice on Wednesday after being excused the previous day to take part in discussions with the front office on a pay cut. (Art Stapleton)

returned to practice on Wednesday after being excused the previous day to take part in discussions with the front office on a pay cut. (Art Stapleton) Regarding New York cutting Martinez, DC Don Martindale responded he wasn’t necessarily a bad fit for their system but they had to make difficult personnel decisions: “No one said he wasn’t a good fit for our defense.” (Dan Duggan)