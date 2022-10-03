NFC Notes: Chase Young, Commanders, Eagles, Giants, Daniel Jones

Commanders

Eagles

Eagles OT Jordan Mailata underwent an MRI on his shoulder, while OT Andre Dillard should be returning soon for his broken arm. (Jeff McLane)

Eagles LB T.J. Edwards on the defense coming together to get the win in Week 4: “We didn’t flinch. We settled down and adjusted. Not a single one of us panicked or freaked out. It took us getting back to executing. Our defense is hungry. We’ve been hungry.” (Josh Tolentino)

Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s game and was reportedly limping after the game. Jones said he’s “feeling good” despite the injury.

“I’m feeling good. I’ll listen to the trainers and doctors and go from there,” Jones said, via Charlotte Carroll of TheAthletic.com.

Giants HC Brian Daboll on QB Daniel Jones , who suffered an ankle injury that is currently being defined as a sprain: “Daniel is feeling a little bit better today. We’ll see how it goes. We’ll probably work out a few quarterbacks. Whether we sign one will depend on how he and Tyrod (Taylor) progress.” (Pat Leonard)

Daboll on the possibility of QB Davis Webb playing in London: "If he has to play, we'll do everything we can and I know he will be ready to play. But I don't think we're at that point yet to make a decision. We'll let this thing play out." (Leonard)

playing in London: “If he has to play, we’ll do everything we can and I know he will be ready to play. But I don’t think we’re at that point yet to make a decision. We’ll let this thing play out.” (Leonard) Daboll says WR Kenny Golladay “doesn’t look promising” for the game in London, England and the team plans to see how receivers Wan’Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney progress this week. (Charlotte Carroll)