NFC Notes: Chase Young, Jake Moody, 49ers, Rams

49ers

49ers K Jake Moody missed four field goals in the regular season and one field goal in each of the 49ers’ postseason games but assured reporters he hasn’t lost his confidence ahead of the most important game of the season.

“It’s no different than in college. The posts are the same size. Ball is the same,” Moody said, via NFL Media. “Holder and snapper are just as good, if not better in the NFL. Situationally, I guess it can be a little bit different. There’s a lot more games that are decided by one or two scores as opposed to college. . . . It’s something that you learn, just being in those situations, you kind of learn how to deal with it, mindset.”

“I’ve been in a bunch of big games, whether it’s been in college or the NFL now, going through the playoffs. I feel like I’m prepared for it,” Moody added. “It’s the same kick. Just trust the routine; trust the process. It’s no different than any other kick.”

Chase Young

49ers DE Chase Young quickly established a rapport with his teammates after being traded from the Commanders and feels fortunate about landing in San Francisco.

“That starts in practice, as well, just getting that feel,” Young said, via NFL.com. “It was interesting for me, just with the whole trade and all, but obviously, I’m very fortunate to come to one of the best organizations, if not the best, in the league.”

Rams

New Rams DC Chris Shula alluded to his experience within HC Sean McVay‘s system over the years as a learning process that helped lead him into a lead role for the defense.

“I think it organically happened just kind of over the years,” Shula said, via PFT. “I think I alluded to Sean’s belief in me earlier and the ability to move around and work with all those spots and just kind of some of the nuances of each position. I think when you’re coaching, some stuff you don’t know until you actually get in there and coach a specific position. To be able to know some of the problems that the coaches have to work through, to work with the coaches on those problems, and kind of become a problem solver for the players and become a resource for the players, it’s all those experiences of coaching those positions are stuff I’ll draw back on.”

Shula added that the team will employ a lot of similar concepts including an odd-front but will adapt their scheme around their personnel to put their players in the best position to succeed.

“I think we’ll use a lot of the same structures,” Shula said. ”The same three-four structure and some of the same core beliefs — but it’s all about the players. We’re going to do whatever the players can execute at a high level where they can go out and play fast and play confident and whatever the offense gives us, we’ll be able to have answers to and they can go be the best versions of themselves.”