NFC Notes: Chase Young, Sean McVay, 49ers, Rams

49ers

49ers DE Chase Young admitted he wasn’t upset about being traded from Washington.

“I wasn’t mad,” Young said, via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “Nick is here, always been a big brother to me…got in here last week, just the culture, the vibe is a lot different. I definitely know that I’m in the building with winners.”

Young is not focusing on the past and has his intentions set on being the best player possible for San Francisco.

“I know who I am,” Young said. “I’m a competitor. So I’m going to compete. I don’t know what they’re doing over there [in Washington]. That’s over my head. I’m just going to be Chase Young and I’m going to compete to the best that I can.”

49ers GM John Lynch admitted that the addition of Young means the team needs to be dominant on the defensive front and create disruption in the backfield.

“In my mind we’re really good up there, and now we’re hopefully even better if this thing comes to fruition with Chase,” Lynch said. “We put a lot of resources there. Those guys need to be not just good, they need to be really good and dominant and wreak havoc and all those things. And I feel like it’s on its way and we need to do that. And that takes everybody.”

Young on the idea of signing a new contract with the 49ers: “I’m not even worried about that right now. I’m just worried about learning this playbook and just being the best player that I can be.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay had nothing positive to say about the team’s offense following the loss to Green Bay.

“Offensively, it’s hard to really say there was anything you could take away as a positive from today. That’s where the real humbling part comes in,” McVay said, via Rams Wire.