NFC Notes: Chris Olave, Bryce Young, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris said WR Darnell Mooney (hamstring) is “looking good, he’s feeling good.” (Josh Kendall)

Panthers

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler write Panthers QB Bryce Young hasn’t cemented his place on the team as the starter in 2025 just yet but he’s making strides with his play on the field and making it more unlikely the team gives up on him in the offseason.

Saints

Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi said WR Chris Olave is still recovering from a concussion and has met with specialists all over the country.

“He’s still going through that whole process,” Rizzi said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “He’s met with a bunch of people, he’s got another meeting coming up here next week. He’s met with some different specialists throughout the country. … He’s in a good place.”

Rizzi reiterated that Olave is “feeling a lot better” and they will have more information on his status next week.

“Him and I the last couple days had great conversations. He’s feeling a lot better. With that kind of injury, you just want to make sure you’re doing the right thing by the person. … We’ll have a lot more information on him next week.”

According to Katherine Terrell, Saints DL Nathan Shepherd successfully appealed his fine for his hit on Chargers QB Justin Herbert.