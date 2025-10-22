NFC Notes: Chris Olave, Ray-Ray McCloud, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

The Falcons released WR Ray-Ray McCloud this week after he was a healthy scratch for the last two games. Atlanta HC Raheem Morris said their decision-making with McCloud before his release wasn’t a “disciplinary thing,” but they needed to get things “straightened out” from a football perspective.

“I wouldn’t say it is a disciplinary thing,” Morris said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “… More a football thing with something we have to get straightened out.”

As for the possibility of bringing in a receiver ahead of the trade deadline, Morris doesn’t feel there is a dire need to improve the position.

“There’s nothing dire or anything we are going to actively search out, but there is always a possibility,” Morris said.

In the end, Morris is pleased with the current roster he has.

“I love our team. I love who we are. I love who we can be,” Morris said. “The thing I did love (Sunday) is we almost found a way to pull out an ugly win, and the really good teams find a way to pull out ugly wins.”

Panthers

Panthers C Austin Corbett highly praised their offensive line’s coaching staff of OL coach Joe Gilbert, assistant HC Harold Goodwin, and offensive quality control coach Dean Petzing. Corbett thinks their continuity from last season is paying off this year.

“They are exactly who they are every single day,” Corbett said, via Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer. “We show up, we know what we’re going to get, we know the details that they are going to point out, or if there’s something new or a wrinkle in the game plan or for the opponent that week — they’re able to get that out. But, again, it comes back to the consistency that we’ve had, over this last year. We’ve been speaking the same language for 18 or whatever months it’s been since they’ve been here … having that consistency, having that same language. It makes it, for whoever is in there, they know what is expected of them, and they know the level of standard that we have in that room, and that’s what we continue each day.”

Canales pointed out that Gilbert and Goodwin are “constantly working” to improve their offensive line.

“These guys spend a lot of the time together,” Canales said. “They have a lot of camaraderie. They’re always working. It starts off with (Goodwin) and (Gilbert). They’re always working on stunts. They’re always working on different front looks, possibilities that may come up on the side when their special teams period or when the defense is out there in the scout team periods. They’re just constantly working, constantly talking, and just committed to that process of work. That’s what it takes because you never know what your number is going to get called. It’s one thing to have the talent in the room. It’s another thing for those guys to work together for the whole room to grow, the whole room to continue to develop.”

Panthers QB Bryce Young suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 7. Carolina HC Dave Canales said they will evaluate Young throughout the week, via Joseph Person of The Athletic.

suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 7. Carolina HC said they will evaluate Young throughout the week, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. Canales said Young is considered “day-to-day,” and veteran QB Andy Dalton took first-team reps on Wednesday, via David Newton.

Saints

Saints WR Chris Olave has emerged as a trade candidate as the deadline approaches. When speaking to reporters about his future, Olave sounded confident that he’ll be staying put in New Orleans, saying he’s had “clear communication” with the organization.

“That’s all I’m confident about. Clear communication. I see what’s going on. We’re on the same page,” Olave said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.

Saints GM Mickey Loomis said he isn’t interested in “trading away good players” unless they receive an offer they can’t refuse.

“We’ll look at each thing individually. We’ll discuss it,” Loomis said. “But I’m not in the business of trading away good players unless the deals are just too good to refuse.”

Saints WR Brandin Cooks has been the subject of trades throughout his career, having been traded four different times. Cooks’ advice to Olave is to focus on things he can control and to take confidence from being a sought-after player.

“And the advice is things in the front office, you can’t control. It’s also a compliment when teams are calling for you and willing to offer whatever the case may be, so that should give you that confidence, that boost, that you’re a top dog in this league because people are calling for you. Just control what you can control, go to work, be the best you can possibly be,” Cooks said.