NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is well-known in NFL circles for how rigorously he trains, and that hasn’t changed at all as he enters his sixth NFL season and second in San Francisco.

“He is a student of the game and he works his tail off,” 49ers assistant HC/RB coach Anthony Lynn said via NBC Sports’ Jennifer Lee Chan. “Right now things are coming to him a lot faster than they did last year because he wasn’t familiar with the system. I’m just looking forward to where he can go next because he looks game-ready right now.”

Lynch said McCaffrey’s work ethic can be contagious.

“He leads by example and when you see one of your best players practicing and performing like that it elevates the whole team and even the coaching staff,” Lynn said.

Rams

Rams OC Mike LaFleur said the team is moving around different pieces on the offensive line trying to get the best five out there. LaFleur credited OL coach Ryan Wendell with handling the task in stride.

“It’s a good question. It’s something that I’ve personally been familiar with, just with a lot of movement in the offensive line room. And obviously, these guys went through quite a bit last year, historical levels in terms of the injuries. It’s a new year though,” LaFleur said, via Rams Wire. “We added some pieces, added quite a few pieces, and so you’re out there and just trying to mix and match right now. It’ll be fun when we get back into training camp, getting (Joe) Noteboom out there and the best five are going to play. Right now, ‘Wendy (Wendell) is doing a great job mixing and matching who is at right guard, who’s at left guard, mixing who’s in there at center and stuff like that. It’s a work in progress. We’re only five days in through OTAs and by September we’ll have the best five out there.”

Seahawks

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett told reporters that first-round CB Devon Witherspoon and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba have really grown on him.

“I love him,” Lockett said of Witherspoon, via Pro Football Talk. “I love the way that he plays. Obviously I haven’t been able to go out there and actually go with the team, but just being able to see how he plays when we’re out there doing a little faster walk-through, when I’m watching him out there as he’s kind of like doing his little movements, you could tell he knows the game. You can tell he knows when to sit, when not to sit, when to jump, when to play it safe. And the more and more he understands the plays and he understands the freedom that he has to be able to know when to do certain things and when not to, I think he’s going to be a really, really great player.”

“I think he’s going to be phenomenal, man,” Lockett said of Smith-Njigba. “It’s always hard just being able to get adjusted when you first come in. But the way he runs routes, the way he’s understanding the way that receivers coach Sanjay [Lal] coaches, the sky’s going to be the limit. I think he’s going to be really good at all the things that the Seahawks — that we want him to be able to do. I’m excited to be able to go out there and work with him. Even though you’re a vet, you can still learn from the young guys too. So it’s always being able to teach each other stuff and iron sharpening iron and just helping each other be better to win.”