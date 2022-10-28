NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, Van Jefferson, Rams

49ers

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey said that he is “absolutely” upset about the Panthers trading him.

“I understand this is a business, but anytime somebody gets rid of you or something happens, you take it personally,” McCaffrey said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “I’m so happy to be here, but yeah, absolutely [I am]. It’s part of the league. It happens to coaches, happens to players and it’s just more wood in the fire.”

McCaffrey is focused on helping San Francisco win and feels a “sense of urgency” to perform for his new team.

“It’s just do my job the best I possibly can,” McCaffrey said. “I don’t try to put exterior pressure on me. I wanna win for this team, I wanna win for these guys, and I want to win for the whole Bay Area because they gave up a lot to get me and I know that. So, it’s not extra pressure, but there’s definitely a sense of urgency on my plate that I wanna win.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said it’s a challenge for new players to quickly pick up the playbook but is confident in McCaffrey learning their system.

“It’s a real challenge for anybody, but you have to work at it,” Shanahan said. “And he did that a lot in the 48 hours he was here to be a part of it last week, and I’m not worried about him doing it this week, too.”

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo complimented RB Christian McCaffrey on his vision and football knowledge: “We’re trying to get as much time together, talking to get on same page. He sees the field very similar to a quarterback. He has a good feel for space. When you can feel that zone and space, it’s nice.” (Cam Inman)

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said having WR DeAndre Hopkins back in their offense “definitely helps” how they operate.

“I think having ‘Hop’ back definitely helps,” Murray said, via ProFootballTalk. “Just having him out there — his presence, his confidence, the ability, route running to catch the ball — all that stuff. More than anything, me and him are just comfortable together and we’ve had those reps. I know where he’s going to be, and what he’s going do. Same for him. It’s unfortunate to start the season like that, but I don’t think we could have done anything different.”

Murray added that moving Hopkins around to multiple positions is a critical part of their offense’s success.

“I think his first year here he had 1400 yards. I don’t know how,” Murray said. “He lined up on the left side of the field and we just kind of went to work — which every week it was, ‘Why are people allowing us to do this?’ I don’t know, but it happened. Then last year he was moving around a little bit more. He ended up getting hurt and stuff like that, but I think for us to just get him easy completions and get the ball in our best player’s hands, we’ve got to move him around for sure.”

Murray mentioned that having Hopkins play multiple roles will help free up other players.

“I know we have one of the best receiving corps in the league for the depth that we have,” Murray said. “The guys we’ve got in that room, the running backs, tight ends — I’m confident in everybody out there. The more we can move him around and make people worry about him, which is a given, other people are going to be open.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said WR Van Jefferson, who was recently activated from injured reserve, is a complete receiver who complements his teammates well.

“I just think it’s the overall productivity. Obviously, he brings the big play element, but I think Van’s a complete receiver. I think he showed that with the way that he was progressing, really throughout last year, but then especially where he was at in relation to just his performance in training camp,” McVay said, via RamsWire. “Camp is camp, but it’s still playing football. So to be able to get him back, guy with a lot of experience, a lot of ownership of our offense, the ability to play in a bunch of different spots. I think he’s a compliment to some of the guys that we already have in the mix. But you’re getting a big-time playmaker back who can do a lot of different things for us. (I) love Van and really glad to be able to have him back in the mix for us.”

Rams HC Sean McVay said they will observe WR Van Jefferson in Week 8 after activating him from injured reserve but anticipates him having a “normal workload.” (Sarah Barshop)