NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, Marquise Brown, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey isn’t too concerned about his calf strain and said he would’ve been able to play this weekend if needed.

“I’ve played through worse,” McCaffrey said, via PFT. “It’s just one of those things where, right now, in the situation we’re in, precaution is probably better. But definitely, I knew I was going to be good regardless of what the test said, so it’s more of a cautionary situation, being smart about it, than doing something stupid.”

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Greg Dortch discussed keeping his confidence up and making the most of the opportunities that he’s given.

“If you are not your biggest cheerleader, I mean, you can’t expect people to be happy for you,” he said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “That (stuff) has to come from within.”

Cardinals OC Drew Petzing said he’s impressed with the way Dortch was able to fill in for then-injured WR Marquise Brown.

“I’ve been really pleased with the way he jumped in and didn’t miss a beat,” Petzing said. “I think you’ve seen that over the last couple of weeks. He’s always ready when his number is called, whether he’s in the starting lineup on Wednesday (at practice) or he happens to be in it midway through the game on Sunday. You can see what he can do with the ball in his hands, not only after catching it but as a returner. The last couple of weeks he’s certainly been explosive for our offense.” Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said he would love to see Brown return next season: “I would love for him to be back for sure.” (Bo Brack)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says OT Abraham Lucas may need to have more work done on his injured knee. (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

says OT may need to have more work done on his injured knee. (Michael-Shawn Dugar) Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner says he wants to play next season despite being on a one-year contract with the team, with Carroll saying he would love to have Wagner back. (Bob Condotta)