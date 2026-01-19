NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, Sean McVay, 49ers, Panthers, Rams

49ers

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey was bruised and sore after the team fell short to Seattle in the playoffs. It has been a true ironman season for him, as he fought through injuries to lead the league in touches and play in 17 games for the first time in his career.

“It’s such a weird emotional roller coaster you go through,” McCaffrey said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “Everything you’ve gone through with this team for what feels like 25 weeks in a row. And then to just end … it takes time to process everything. In all my years playing, this is one of the proudest I’ve ever been to be a part of a team. I love everybody in that locker room. This was one of the hardest years of my life. I had to overcome a lot of odds, and (last) Jan. 1, I was rehabbing and working my butt off every single day. There was not a lot of time off. When I look back at all the people who helped me out and the people who were with me every step of the way and believed in me when a lot of people didn’t, I appreciate that. I am really grateful. … But again, it’s just hard to process everything right now. It just sucks to lose.”

“I think this was one of the most impressive seasons by an individual player ever, just in terms of what a warrior and man he is week in and week out,” HC Kyle Shanahan said, praising McCaffrey. “Christian finds a way every week. He commits himself 24 hours a day, seven days a week to get his body ready,” Shanahan said. “I’ve never been around anything like that. The dude was unbelievable. … His dedication to really empty the tank every single game …”

Panthers

Panthers GM Dan Morgan announced that they have decided to activate QB Bryce Young‘s fifth-year option for 2027. Morgan thinks Young “showed flashes of greatness” and is looking forward to him developing alongside their other offensive players.

“I think Bryce has shown flashes of greatness this year against high-level competition,” Morgan said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “As a team, we weren’t as consistent as we wanted to be on a game-to-game basis. … I think Bryce did a great job this year and just really excited about moving forward and him still developing chemistry with our receivers and just the pieces around him.”

Morgan saw progressive development out of Young in 2025.

“I just felt like he had a lot more command out there this year, and really just coming into his own and getting better every week and just attacking every day,” Morgan said. “And that’s really all you can ask for from any player, let alone your quarterback.”

Panthers LT Ikem Ekwonu underwent patellar tendon surgery and could now face a lengthy rehab process. (Person)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay was critical of his playcalling, which cost the team its first overtime drive, but luckily, they were able to come away with the win and advance to the NFC Championship game.

“We start off, you feel like you’re getting a little bit of momentum,” McVay said, via Pro Football Talk. “I make a terrible third-down-and-1 call. No excuse for that. Should’ve used the timeout. They did a good job of having a good call on there, and we got to punt it out.”

“I did not like the feel for the flow of the game that I had, outside of the first series where our guys did a great job,” McVay added. “Defensively, it kept us in it, in spite of how poor of a job I did for our group. But as I said, I’m really grateful for this group being able to find a way, stick with it, and be able to overcome some bad coaching by me tonight.”