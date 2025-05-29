NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, Sean Murphy-Bunting, 49ers, Bears, Cardinals

49ers

After a season filled with various injuries for RB Christian McCaffrey, 49ers QB Brock Purdy is looking forward to having his versatile back next to him again. Beyond just his on-field impact, Purdy raved about what McCaffrey means to the locker room.

“I’m so excited, Christian being back and healthy, and getting in and out of cuts, and obviously throwing to him out of the backfield and in the slot. Christian’s a true Swiss Army Knife. He can do it all. So, to be able to have him back healthy, and even just seeing him pour into these young guys in the locker room and our culture here, and speaking up in meetings with certain things, man, Christian is ready to roll,” Purdy said via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“And I’m so excited to obviously have him back and play with him. But more than anything, too, just having him in the locker room, around the guys, and his wisdom and expertise on certain things, he’s like no other. He’s unique. So, love having Christian as a teammate and as a brother, and excited to play with him this year.”

The 49ers re-hired former executive Ethan Waugh to their front office. He left the team in 2021 to take the assistant GM job with the Jaguars and was with the team through this offseason. (Adam Schefter)

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson said that he is happy about the team receiving an early bye week, which will give the team time to work on their issues or shortcomings.

“I actually like where that bye week is, because it usually takes about four weeks into the season to find out who you are as a team, what you do well, what you don’t do well, and that’s a good time so we can reflect on that as a coaching staff so we can hone in on what we want to be for the remaining three-quarters of the season,” Johnson said, via Pro Football Talk. “It can take up to half the season before they really start to mesh and come together.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon confirms CB Sean Murphy-Bunting was placed on the non-football injury list and will be out for the season. Murphy-Bunting had surgery for what was initially an unspecified injury but Gannon later mentioned it was his knee. (Darren Urban)