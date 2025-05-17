NFC Notes: Colston Loveland, Matthew Golden, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson on OT Ozzy Trapilo : “It’s still early to make any assessments on that, but he’s exactly what we thought he was going to be.” ( Courtney Cronin )

Johnson said the strongside linebacker job will have an open competition, with DC Dennis Allen hoping to find the right fit. ( Scott Bair )

Johnson on first-round TE Colston Loveland : “I’m a big fan. I love his spirit, his energy. … I’m loving how he coaches. I’m excited to play for him. … He can be super fired up. He can get on someone.” ( Jahns )

Bears OC Declan Doyle on seventh-round RB Kyle Monangai : “Physical player, very willing…and he’s a consummate pro. Guys who carry themselves that way have a real shot.” ( Bair )

Doyle on QB Caleb Williams: “He is very eager to do work. He’s here after hours and trying to get it right.” ( Bair )

Packers

Green Bay doubled up on receivers in the draft and used a third-round pick on Savion Williams out of TCU after taking Matthew Golden in round one. Packers HC Matt LaFleur is excited for the countless possibilities with Williams because of his ability to play nearly anywhere in the formation.

“We always talk about, the only thing that limits you in terms of your creativity is your imagination,” LaFleur said, via Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire. “We’ll get back in the lab and come up with some good things for him. I was super impressed. He was one of the guys we had in for a 30 visit. We had a great visit with him, he was very intelligent. I think he’ll be a guy who can handle the load not just as a prototypical outside receiver. He’ll be a movable chess piece that we can find different ways to put him advantageous situations for us to get him the football.”

“You love the versatility. The ability to go in there and play Wildcat quarterback, get in the backfield and play halfback, or jet sweeps. You just want to find different ways to get him the ball because he’s so big, he’s so powerful, so explosive, and guys just have a tendency to bounce off him. He’s just scratching the surface of the playmaker that he can become.”

Vikings

Vikings G Blake Brandel is in line to start again at left guard despite having a pretty underwhelming 2024 campaign. Minnesota HC Kevin O’Connell raved about how Brandel looked when LT Christian Darrisaw was healthy and praised how he helped former OT Cam Robinson transition midseason.

“We wanted to make a commitment last year to Blake and see what it looked like over the course of a whole season,” O’Connell said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “I thought over the first five, six games, when you really took a step back with him playing next to Christian Darrisaw, he played at a pretty darn high level.”

“There were some moments in there where I really thought Blake was taking that next step, and then Cam Robinson comes in, and I don’t think you can discount the role Blake played in Cam’s ability to come in, handle the communication, new offense, everything. But that had to stress Blake enough that I think we got to give him some grace on some things throughout that time.”