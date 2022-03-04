NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Amari Cooper, Giants, Saquon Barkley

Commanders
- The Commanders had a formal interview with Alabama LB Christian Harris at the Combine. (Nicki Jhabvala)
Cowboys
- Ian Rapoport believes that Amari Cooper is “done with the Cowboys.” However, Rapoport expects the Cowboys will look to trade him rather than outright release him.
- Rapoport adds that there’s no rush for Dallas to make a move right now so they have time to see if there’s a potential trade out there.
- Charles Robinson reports that teams know Cooper is available for trade, but there hasn’t been any interest in taking on his $20 million salary. Robinson mentions that there are too many quality receivers out there and more in this year’s draft to go this route.
- According to Robinson, the Cowboys hoped that Cooper would get past the nagging injuries he’s dealt with after he was extended, but that didn’t happen last year.
- Robinson mentions that part of the discussion in terms of cap savings from releasing Cooper was the flexibility it could allow to keep WRs Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson along with possibly franchising TE Dalton Schultz and making some room for DE Randy Gregory.
- Clarence Hill reports that the Cowboys have not given Cooper and his reps permission to seek a trade
- Miami of Ohio DE Dominique Robinson said he had a “good talk” with the Cowboys and HC Mike McCarthy at the Combine. (Calvin Watkins)
Giants
- The Athletic’s Dan Duggan expects the Giants to focus on finding their franchise quarterback in 2023, potentially in the draft, and using Daniel Jones as a bridge option in 2022.
- Duggan mentions the Giants’ budget is tight enough that they might roll with Davis Webb as the backup next season.
- Duggan writes the release of RB Devontae Booker has zero bearing on the status of RB Saquon Barkley, as the Giants needed to clear that space from the books regardless.
- Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that while the Giants are open to trading RB Saquon Barkley this offseason, it doesn’t appear likely that he’ll get dealt.
- While the Giants could use the cap savings from trading Barkley, Howe says it probably doesn’t make sense to just give him away when there is clear upside to his game.
- According to Zack Rosenblatt, there was buzz at the Scouting Combine that the Giants may approach LB Blake Martinez to take a pay cut to be back in New York. Martinez has a $14.02 million cap hit this season and is working his way back from a torn ACL.
- Rosenblatt also lists WR Darius Slayton, C Nick Gates, TE Kaden Smith, and P Riley Dixon as potential release candidates.
- Jordan Raanan confirms that the Giants expressed a “strong interest” in bringing back WR Sterling Shepard on a restructured contract. According to Raanan, Shepard is open to a return and should come at a reasonable price after sustaining a torn ACL. Raanan adds that Shepard is on pace to return by the early summertime.
- The Giants had a formal interview with Utah LB Devin Lloyd at the Combine. (Ryan Dunleavy)
- The Giants had a formal interview with Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux at the Combine. (Art Stapleton)
