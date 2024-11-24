NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Deion Sanders, Giants, Tommy DeVito

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn told reporters that RB Austin Ekeler suffered a concussion at the end of the game against the Cowboys and will undergo further testing at the hospital, where he was taken as a precaution. (Ian Rapoport)

Quinn added that the team is dealing with a lot of injuries and that offensive execution is the key to getting things back on track. (JP Finlay)

During their game against the Cowboys, Commanders QB Jayden Daniels moved into second place for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season.

Commanders LB Frankie Luvu was fined $11,255 for unnecessary roughness in Week 11.

Cowboys

Colorado HC Deion Sanders has been rumored to be interested in taking an NFL head coach job next season, while the Cowboys could be in the running for someone to take over. Jerry Jones was asked about Sanders, saying they may be getting “ahead of ourselves” on the Hall of Fame cornerback making his way to the NFL.

“I think we’re way ahead of ourselves relative to when and if he decides to go into coaching in the NFL,” Jones said, via Jon Machota. “One of his greatest skills, that he really brings to college, is that he almost has no peer as far as being a recruiter. Kids want to come play for him. And he has a way of selling that. That is one skill, that recruiting skill, that is not a huge prerequisite for NFL coaches. One of his greatest values is in that area of putting the team together and getting great talent to come play for him there at Colorado. All of that would go into your mind. But make no mistake about it, he’s one of the top people, young and old, that I’ve been around in the NFL.”

Giants

Giants QB Tommy DeVito has already been named the starter next week by HC Brian Daboll and says he is healthy after having the wind knocked out of him near the end of the game. (Ralph Vacchiano)

DeVito on his confidence in the team's offense: "We do not practice like we're a 2-9 team." (Vacchiano)

Giants WR Malik Nabers stated that while he is tired of losing games, not all the blame can be placed on the team’s quarterback and that includes recently released QB Daniel Jones . (Charlotte Carroll)

Giants OL Jermaine Eluemunor said he has been diagnosed with a quad contusion and wants to try and play through it on a short week: "I'm not injured. I'm just banged up." (Art Stapleton)