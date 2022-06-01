NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer is doubtful that Commanders fifth-round QB Sam Howell will start as a rookie, pointing out Washington’s significant investment in QB Carson Wentz .

Commanders DE Chase Young wouldn't put a timeline on his return from an ACL injury but added that he's recovering quickly: "I want to be back as fast as I can but won't put a timetable on it. I'm getting better fast." (JP Finlay)

The Commanders picked up $11.88 million in additional cap space following June 1 for the release of S Landon Collins. He will still count for $5.025 million in dead money in 2023. (Over The Cap)

Cowboys

Cowboys WR Simi Fehoko commented on taking reps with the first-team offense during OTAs.

“Being the bigger, taller and I guess heavier receiver to be able to have that blend of speed I feel like adding that with learning from the route runner from [Noah Brown] or CeeDee, I feel like it’s only just going to get better,” Fehoko said, via Pro Football Talk. “I feel like that is something I bring to the table.”

The Cowboys picked up $10 million in additional cap space following June 1 for the release of RT La’el Collins. He will still count for $8.4 million in dead money in 2023. (Over The Cap)

Eagles

The Eagles picked up $5.3 million in additional cap space following June 1 for the release of DT Fletcher Cox, although they re-signed him to a new deal. (Over The Cap)

, although they re-signed him to a new deal. (Over The Cap) He still counts for $9.6 million against Philadelphia’s cap in 2022 and will have a cap hit north of $15 million in 2023.