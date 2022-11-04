NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said they are approaching RB J.D. McKissic‘s neck injury “with caution” and he is set to see a specialist on his injury. (Nicki Jhabvala)

Commanders OC Scott Turner said first-round WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) should return faster than anticipated: “He’ll be back. It’s going to be quicker than you think. It’s not something I’m worried about.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Cowboys running back coach Skip Peete believes you need two capable running backs that complement each other in the backfield.

“I’ve always felt – at that position – you’ve always gotta have two guys that help each other,” Peete said, via the team’s website. “And it helps if the running styles are a little bit different. The contrast presents a different effect to the defense. I learned that a long time ago.”

Peete adopted this philosophy during his time with the Raiders when the team had guys such as Bo Jackson and Marcus Allen.

“You’ve got to have a fresh back in the game at all times,” Peete said. “It works because you have guys that are both starters but they share the workload and, at the end of the day, you have a fresh back from play No. 1 to however many plays you have. I learned that from my former boss, Al Davis. It’s something the Raiders have always done – going back to Mark van Eeghan and Clarence Davis to Bo Jackson and Marcus Allen, they always had two guys.”

Peete pointed out that guys such as RB Tony Pollard are high-octane guys that are capable of the home run on any given play, but aren’t exactly guys that can continuously wear down a defense, like RB Ezekiel Elliott.

“[Pollard] played a total of 30 plays, and I think that’s his max – as far as total play count – because then the juice doesn’t become the same and he’s not as quick, not as fast,” Peete said. “When he got that long run on third-and-1, soon as he got to the sideline he said, ‘Coach, I’m done. Done for the game. I’ve got no more.’ Tony’s obviously a very talented runner and good all-around back, but some guys are race cars. Some guys are high-quality, expensive sedans and those sedans can go for a long distance at a very high rate, whereas race cars go very fast and quick and run out of gas.”

Peete explained that the contrast in running styles between Elliott and Pollard is something that defenses have to account for and it’s tough making that adjustment on the fly.

“The guys defensive guys have told me that you run the same play and they get used to stepping up and trying to make a hit on Zeke, so he runs the same inside zone or the same outside zone and gets to the second level to make the tackle,” Peete explained. “And then Tony comes in running the same play but their angle is messed up due to the fact he’s faster. So all of a sudden he’s by them and they’re turning to run and catch him. [The contrast] puts more stress on them.”

Peete explained that Pollard is likely to have more chunk plays but may not be able to handle the punishment of a full season by himself.

“[Halfbacks like Pollard] are always going to have a bigger average, and make more explosive plays but, at the end of the day, when you get into certain games, the race car can’t handle that punishment because they get worn down. I think you need both [types],” Peete added.

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni believes that TE Dallas Goedert is proving himself to be one of the best tight ends in the league: “I hope what everyone is seeing on these nationally televised games is what we see every day in practice and what we’ve seen consistently through these past two years: that Dallas Goedert deserves attention for being one of the best tight ends in the NFL.” (Zach Berman)