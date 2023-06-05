NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera continues to have high praise for undrafted WR Kazmeir Allen out of UCLA, who is competing for the kick and punt returning jobs in Washington. He has also been seen getting reps and targets in the team’s offense.

“Well, there are a couple of guys out there, but one of the more notable names, and I’m gonna have to look it up so I can say it properly, but he’s a young man we got out of UCLA,” Rivera said when asked about returners, via Commanders.com. “He’ll wear number 10 out there, Kazmeir Allen. He played some slot for them, some wide receiver for them, some running back for them, and then he returned both kickoffs and punts for them, and he did ’em in the bowl game in the All-Star games as well. So he’s a young man that most certainly has gotten our attention, and he’s a young guy that we went out and tried to make sure we were able to recruit and bring him in as a free agent.”

Cowboys

Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert was a third-round pick last year but wound up appearing in just eight games and catching two passes for 12 yards. This season he is out to prove the doubters wrong.

“Obviously last year didn’t go how I wanted it to or anybody wanted it to,” Tolbert told Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I’m taking it personally. I’m looking forward to proving everybody wrong. Obviously, I hear a lot of (criticism), so I love it. I didn’t have the year that I wanted and I take full responsibility for it. I’m looking forward to making that Year 2 jump and continuing to work and build chemistry and continue to do positive things on and off the field with these guys. I’m excited for this year.”

“I was thinking a lot more than I should be thinking,” Tolbert added. “Instead of just going out there and being myself. Speed and everything is a strong point of mine, so being able to go out there and threaten (defensive backs) vertically with my speed and selling routes. Sometimes I was timid running routes and wasn’t really myself in a way.”

“I’m definitely more comfortable around everybody in here, on the field, off the field,” Tolbert concluded. “It’s fun to be able to go out there and just compete and play fast and get back to my old self. Obviously how I was in college is how I want to be. I’m definitely getting back to that dude, so I’m excited.”

Eagles

Eagles OL Cam Jurgens admitted that he is trying to bulk up in order to establish an identity for himself on Philadelphia’s offensive line.

“I’m not quite the 350-pound Landon,” Jurgens said, via EaglesWire.com. “So I handle things differently. I think we’re still playing the game of football, hitting people. So just trying to go to my strengths. I want to be an athlete in any spot I am in. I don’t want to fit a pizza cutter mold of whatever a right guard is supposed to be. I just want to be out there and be a good O-lineman.”