NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

“Going for the win,” Daboll said, via Giants.com. “We’re going to be aggressive. That’s what we want to do. That’s the mindset I want the players to have. If it didn’t work, I can live with it. I thought that was the right decision. You’re an inch away or whatever it was. I trust Saquon.”

“When we scored, I was on the field and I saw him put up the two sign, and we kind of made eye contact,” Barkley said of Daboll. “He gave me that look, and I knew what the play was going to be. He gave me that look and I kind of looked back at him and said, ‘F-yeah.’ We called it up and we were able to execute the play and get in. He’s a man of his word. He told us he was going to be aggressive. He told us he’s going to lean on the players to make plays. In that situation, he did exactly that. When you have a coach like that, it’s definitely going to make you go out there and fight for him and execute in those situations.”

“He told us, ‘I’m not going to coach scared.’ I believe everything the man says,” Shepard said of Daboll. “He has trust in us. That just shows it. We appreciate that. We want to be put in those pressure situations. We have guys that really want to be in those positions to make that play. Everyone in that huddle, I asked them who is going to make that play. So we were all ready to make it.”