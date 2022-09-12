NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- Commanders HC Ron Rivera said the team will look to sign one or two defensive tackles in the wake of injuries to Phidarian Mathis and Jonathan Allen. (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Allen said Monday he feels fine and received an MRI on his groin as a precaution. (Jhabvala)
- Commanders HC Ron Rivera noted when third-round RB Brian Robinson returns, the team will find more ways to use RB Antonio Gibson in space, running routes out of the backfield. (John Keim)
Cowboys
- Cowboys QB Dak Prescott spoke about his hand injury which will require surgery: “The next play I realized I couldn’t grip the ball, let the sideline know. Then, when I got off, I told the trainers the same thing. I said, ‘I can’t grip it. I feel like if you yank it, I’ll be OK,’ and I came in and got X-rays and things were different.” (Charean Williams)
- Prescott continued on the injury: “Things happen that I can’t control and who am I to question it? It just gives me an opportunity to respond and move forward. Control the things that I can and that’s what I’ll do as I’ve always done.” (Williams)
- Prescott: “Yeah, it’s very disappointing, but injuries happen. Can’t necessarily control it. … Yeah, it’s unfortunate, but I’ll do what I’ve always done anytime adversity comes. Take it on head-first and I’ll give my best, and I’m sure I’ll come out of this better.” (Williams)
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy on Prescott’s injury: “I knew it was serious. He couldn’t hold the ball.” (Michael Gehlken)
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said OL Connor McGovern sustained a high ankle sprain. (Calvin Watkins)
- Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said they need more from WR CeeDee Lamb, who had just two catches on 11 targets: “We’ve certainly got to step up and do better. …We’ve got to be better there. CeeDee has got to improve and work his way into being the No. 1 receiver. We think we can.” (Gehlken)
- Jones was also asked about Prescott being injury-prone: “No, I think Dak is built to last. Those hand injuries are tough ones. I don’t think he’s injury-prone. Feel like he’ll rebound from this. I think great things are ahead for Dak.” (Jon Machota)
Eagles
- Eagles WR A.J. Brown credited the team’s offensive weapons and QB Jalen Hurts for his strong statistical output: “We knew we had weapons on offense. Today was my day. Next week it could be DeVonta’s day or Dallas’ day…it’s probably really hard on sharing because [Jalen Hurts] is trying to get everybody touches.” (Josh Tolentino)
- Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on DE Derek Barnett tearing his ACL: “That’s a big blow for us,” Sirianni said. “I’m a huge Derek Barnett fan. He’ll be missed. That sucks. I hate that for him. I hate that for the team.” (Zach Berman)
Giants
The Giants were able to defeat the Titans on Sunday, with HC Brian Daboll, WR Sterling Shepard and RB Saquon Barkley noting that the team is always going to focus on winning the game.
“Going for the win,” Daboll said, via Giants.com. “We’re going to be aggressive. That’s what we want to do. That’s the mindset I want the players to have. If it didn’t work, I can live with it. I thought that was the right decision. You’re an inch away or whatever it was. I trust Saquon.”
“When we scored, I was on the field and I saw him put up the two sign, and we kind of made eye contact,” Barkley said of Daboll. “He gave me that look, and I knew what the play was going to be. He gave me that look and I kind of looked back at him and said, ‘F-yeah.’ We called it up and we were able to execute the play and get in. He’s a man of his word. He told us he was going to be aggressive. He told us he’s going to lean on the players to make plays. In that situation, he did exactly that. When you have a coach like that, it’s definitely going to make you go out there and fight for him and execute in those situations.”
“He told us, ‘I’m not going to coach scared.’ I believe everything the man says,” Shepard said of Daboll. “He has trust in us. That just shows it. We appreciate that. We want to be put in those pressure situations. We have guys that really want to be in those positions to make that play. Everyone in that huddle, I asked them who is going to make that play. So we were all ready to make it.”
- ESPN’s Jordan Raanan believes WR Kadarius Toney must earn more playing time, as he saw just seven snaps even after injuries ahead of him and clearly does not have the confidence of the coaching staff right now.
- Giants QB Daniel Jones wasn’t surprised Daboll opted to go for two at the end of the game: “He’s been very clear in training camp and throughout the week kind of preparing for this game that he’s going to be aggressive in those situations…so I wasn’t surprised.” (Charlotte Carroll)
- Giants first-round OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux is optimistic about a return in the near future: “If it was the Super Bowl, I might’ve went out there.” (Jordan Raanan)
- Giants second-round WR Wan’Dale Robinson was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury. (Pat Leonard)
- Robinson is “day-to-day” with a knee injury, per Daboll on Monday. (Dan Salomone)
