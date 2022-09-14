NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders The NFL is continuing to investigate Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder but currently has no updates on the situation. (Daniel Kaplan) Cowboys Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones wants WR CeeDee Lamb to step up and take hold of the “WR1” position. “I think we’ve certainly got to step up and do better,” Jones said, via PFT. “The passing game goes hand-in-hand, the quarterback and the receivers. Certainly, we’ve got to be better there. CeeDee has got to improve and work his way into being the No. 1 receiver we think he can [be].” Cowboys QB Dak Prescott took the blame for not getting Lamb the ball often enough, as the two successfully connected on just two of 11 targets. “We should be able to [get connected],” Prescott said. “And that’s on me a little bit and just us getting on the same page. Yeah, he’s a hell of a player, and he’s a guy that needs the ball. We’ve got to get it to him more, and it starts with me.” Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said the team will make a decision on Friday about who they will place on injured reserve, but said the following about Prescott not being placed on IR: “Everyone feels good about the surgery that Dak went through. I know, at the conclusion of the surgery, the surgeon was very optimistic.” (Michael Gehlken)

Michael Gallup along in practice but won't reveal if he will be available for Week 2. ( McCarthy is trying to bring WRalong in practice but won't reveal if he will be available for Week 2. ( Jane Slater

Eagles

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon said that their defense must improve on its execution and technique.

“Obviously a lot of things we need to clean up and looking forward for that opportunity,” Gannon said, via EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I think it’s very clear to the coaches and the players after watching the game, what we need to improve on quickly and from an execution standpoint, from a technique standpoint.”

Gannon added that allowing 35 points to the Lions is not up to their standards.

“I thought we did some good things, but 35 points is not good enough,” Gannon said “Overall, happy that we won the game, but that is not the standard that we need. We need to improve quick, and we will.”

Gannon also thinks that their tackling needs to be better.

“You can’t get gashed like we did,” Gannon said. “Just from a fit standpoint and a tackling standpoint, I think our execution needs to be a little bit better. Obviously that starts with me; we’ve got to coach it a little bit better to make sure our guys know exactly where they’re fitting on certain runs.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll says starting CB Aaron Robinson had an appendectomy and will be out for Week 2. (Pat Leonard)

says starting CB had an appendectomy and will be out for Week 2. (Pat Leonard) The Giants hosted G Jordan Simmons and OL KC McDermott for tryouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

and OL for tryouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson) New York signed McDermott to their practice squad.