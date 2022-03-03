NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- The Athletic’s Ben Standig reports North Carolina QB Sam Howell has interviewed with the Commanders at the combine.
- Ole Miss QB Matt Corral has also interviewed with the Commanders in Indiana. (Standig)
- Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder has interviewed with around eight teams, including the Washington Commanders. (Matthew Parras)
- Commanders HC Ron Rivera essentially confirmed that veteran journeyman QB Ryan Fitzpatrick will not be re-signed for 2022. (Sal Capaccio).
- Commanders GM Martin Mayhew offered praise for QB Taylor Heinicke but still noted the team is looking to upgrade the position, adding they want a new quarterback this year despite being aware of the prospects in the 2023 draft class. (Standig)
- Mayhew revealed the team has met with impending free agent WR Cam Sims‘ agent and has meetings scheduled with representatives of RB J.D. McKissic and S Bobby McCain in hopes that all three will resign with the team. (JP Finlay)
Cowboys
- Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports the Cowboys are very much interested in re-signing TE Dalton Schultz, who is expected to have a strong market this offseason.
- Texas A&M Isaiah Spiller also met with the Cowboys at the NFL Combine. (Ryan McDowell)
- The Cowboys have spoken with Washington TE Cade Otton, who will not work out at the Combine due to injury. (Calvin Watkins)
- Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer has also met with the Cowboys and revealed his aspirations to be the first tight end taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Watkins)
- SMU TE Grant Calcaterra is yet another tight end the team has had conversations with this week. (Watkins)
Eagles
- Arkansas WR Treylon Burks said that the Eagles were one of the teams that he has met with at the combine. (Dave Zangaro)
- North Carolina QB Sam Howell said he had a formal interview with the Eagles in Indianapolis. (Eliot Shorr-Parks)
- Ole Miss QB Matt Corral had an informal interview with Eagles QB Brian Johnson and said he thinks he has a great understanding of the team’s offense. He also revealed that more formal meetings were to come. (Shorr-Parks)
- Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore had a formal meeting with the Eagles and said it was his favorite meeting. (Shorr-Parks)
- USC WR Drake London met with the Eagles, saying that things went great. (Shorr-Parks)
- Clemson WR Justyn Ross also had a meeting with the Eagles and said that things went smoothly. (Shorr-Parks)
Giants
- The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, citing a survey of sources at the NFL Combine, reports that the consensus value for Giants CB James Bradberry is a third-round pick and RB Saquon Barkley‘s value is considered a fourth-round pick.
- In the end, Duggan is skeptical that the Giants would deal away Barkley for that return.
- Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports some NFL teams are preparing pitches to Giants free-agent TE Evan Engram that are “slot-receiver focused.”
- Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum said he met with the Giants while at the NFL Combine and has had formal interviews with 10 teams so far. (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Texans A&M RB Isaiah Spiller said he’s met with New York as well. (Ryan Dunleavy)
- New York also met with Florida RB Dameon Pierce. (Ryan Dunleavy)
