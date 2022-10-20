NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Brian Daboll

Commanders

ESPN’s John Keim notes that Commanders DE Chase Young (knee) is scheduled to see Dr. James Andrews on Sunday and could return to practice next week if all goes well.

(knee) is scheduled to see Dr. James Andrews on Sunday and could return to practice next week if all goes well. Commanders first-round WR Jahan Dotson said he aggravated his hamstring injury in practice but doesn’t think it’s a serious issue: “It’s not too bad. Should be all right. Just need to rest it.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Cowboys

Cowboys fifth-round LB Damone Clark feels like he’s close to returning from a herniated disc in his neck but must remain patient with his recovery: “I feel like my time is coming. My biggest thing is patience. Everything happens for a reason and when my number’s called, whatever it is that I need to do, I’m going to do it.” (Todd Archer)

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts said that he is not content with the progress he’s made thus far in his career and is still focused on improving.

“It’s an ongoing journey,” Hurts said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic. “If you think one day you arrived, you won’t. There is no arrival. There’s only the journey.”

Hurts acknowledged that it is difficult to win in the NFL and must stay hungry for more success.

“It’s very hard to win in this league, and that’s the balance I have to obtain — in knowing how hard it is, but also being eager and hungry to want more,” Hurts said. “When you have self-disappointment, that’s a breed to self-improvement.”

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said Hurts understands that “the next game is the most important one” and is focused on controlling what’s in front of him.

“He understands the next game is the most important one,” Sirianni said. “That’s exactly what we preach as coaches and our players preach in the sense of, hey, does 5-0 feel good? Yeah. You want 6-0 to happen? Then you better do everything you need to do in that week to ramp up for it. We can’t control what’s happened in the past, we can’t control what’s happening way in the future. All we can control is the moment we’re in now. So go attack the day and be hungry and humble.”

Giants

The Giants are 5-1, shocking nearly everyone outside the team building, and new HC Brian Daboll is getting a ton of the credit for squeezing so much out of what was seen as a rebuilding roster. Nearly every receiver on the roster has been hurt at some point, the offensive line hasn’t played particularly well and the Giants are paper thin at tight end. But Daboll is riding RB Saquon Barkley, who looks rejuvenated, and getting more out of embattled QB Daniel Jones.

“Daboll is the coach of the year so far,” said one GM to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post. “They play really hard for him. They don’t beat themselves. They don’t ever seem to think they’re out of it. Look at what he’s doing with Barkley. He lines up everywhere. They get him matchups to win in the running game and the passing game. Daniel Jones is playing winning football. They’re doing great s— with him. That’s a really good football team.” Another veteran NFL executive called the Giants “a playoff team,” dismissing the idea they could be frauds after a 5-1 start. He thinks there are reasons to believe they’ll get better. “Very well-coached. And they’re going to get healthier,” the exec said. “They got [DL] Leonard Williams back, and he’s playing great. They’re going to get [OLB] Azeez Ojulari back. [LB] Jaylon Smith is starting to make some plays for them. You watch the film, and they are a legit team.”