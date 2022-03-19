NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Bills GM Brandon Beane was frustrated with the Commanders after they offered RB J.D. McKissic after he agreed to terms with Buffalo.

“That was tough. Obviously, he was a guy we targeted and, in this business, in general, when you have an agreement, it’s good,” Beane said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “But until there’s ink on the paper, and his agent did a great job. Doug Hendrickson and CJ LaBoy did a great job. There were some things that went down with the other organization, which is painful, but they chose to do what they did, and I couldn’t stop it. I’ve had it before where the agent has agreed with you on something and then someone else calls and says, ‘Hey, what if I add a million dollars? Or what if I do this? What if I guarantee this?’ Once you have an agreement the agent’s supposed to say it’s over. And this agent did that. And this agent told the other club it was over. But the other club didn’t back off.”

Cowboys

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup said he’s committed to becoming a vocal and physical leader for the organization going forward.

“When I get back out there, you got to take it up a notch,” Gallup said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “They put all their faith in me, so I’ve got to put the work into the team, got to be a leader vocally, got to be a leader physically on the field.”

As for his recovery from a torn ACL, Gallup said that he’s still going through the rehabilitation process.

“As soon as possible,” said Gallup. “Right now, it’s me working out, upper body, getting in the pool, on the bike, standing on one leg as [long] I can. You want to do it the right way.”

Gallup had high praise of Dak Prescott and says the quarterback has always had faith in him.

“I ain’t going to lie to you: Dak knew I was going to be here for long haul,” Gallup said. “That man’s had faith in me since Day 1. He wanted me to be here.”

Eagles

James Palmer reports that the F alcons Deshaun Watson until he made more contract demands, including more money and guarantees. believed they were going to acquire QBuntil he made more contract demands, including more money and guarantees.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Falcons now plan to make QB Matt Ryan feel wanted while both sides consider their options going forward.

feel wanted while both sides consider their options going forward. Jonathan Jones reports that Ryan was willing to work with the Falcons and was informed about their intention to pursue Watson, despite not being happy about it.

Jason La Canfora reports that the Eagles are happy with QB Jalen Hurts and were never in talks to acquire QB Deshaun Watson.