NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- Mike Garafolo says that Commanders DT Tim Settle will likely command around $5 million per season on the open market, but will likely want a short-term deal in order to set himself up to make more money in the near future.
- Settle has played a limited number of snaps due to the depth on the Commanders’ defensive line, however, Garafolo notes that he was highly productive during his time filling in for injured DT Matthew Ioannidis.
- Maryland S Nick Cross said he met with the Commanders’ staff while at the NFL Combine: “Definitely a productive conversation.” (JP Finlay)
Cowboys
- Matt Lombardo reports that the Cowboys declined to franchise tag DE Randy Gregory and that several teams are showing “strong interest” in him.
- According to Ed Werder, the Cowboys are expected to re-sign DE DeMarcus Lawrence: “Demarcus Lawrence isn’t going anywhere.”
- Werder also reports that Dallas is working on their options for WR Amari Cooper and are hoping to finalize WR Michael Gallup‘s extension.
- Ed Werder, citing sources, reports that the Cowboys have contacted free-agent LB Bobby Wagner and expressed their interest in him.
- The Cowboys had an informal interview with Illinois CB Tony Adams and LB Khalan Tolson at their Pro Days. (Calvin Watkins)
Giants
- Giants WR Sterling Shepard’s restructured contract carries a max value of $5.25 million after previously being set to make $8.5 million, while the organization creates $6 million in cap space. (Jordan Raanan)
- Ryan Dunleavy reports that impending free-agent S Jabrill Peppers has frequently been around the Giants’ facility as he rehabs from a torn ACL. Dunleavy adds that this doesn’t necessarily mean that Peppers will re-sign with New York, but intimates that he hasn’t cut ties to the coaching staff.
- Tom Rock reports both WR Sterling Shepard and LB Blake Martinez agreed to base salaries of roughly $2.25 million with a chance to double their money to around $5 million with incentives.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!