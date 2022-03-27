NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Many players have been overjoyed about their new destinations this offseason, one of whom being Commanders G Andrew Norwell, who is reuniting with HC Ron Rivera.

“It’s really big,” Norwell said, via Washington Football Wire. “Being familiar with the coaching, being able to go in Day 1 and start those relationships again, build them even stronger and contribute to this team, I’m just fired up about it and looking forward to it.”

Commanders DE Efe Obada‘s one-year deal includes a $1.035 million base salary with $200,000 guaranteed and a $152,500 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

According to David Helman, the Cowboys were considering bringing back K Greg Zuerlein on a reduced contract.

Cowboys TE Jeremy Sprinkle's one-year deal includes a base salary of $1.035 million and a $152,500 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

Giants owner John Mara noted that the team hasn’t been competitive since drafting QB Daniel Jones, but also considers the injuries that have plagued the team as well.

“You tell me what quarterback could have thrived over these last couple of years with what we had out there on offense?” Mara said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “I was in a health and safety committee meeting the other day and they showed our injuries over the last four years as compared with [other teams]. The last four years, we had more injuries than anybody in the league and a lot of ’em were on offense. So let’s give him a chance with a new staff and a better offensive line and we think he’ll be very successful. We still have a lot of confidence in Daniel and think he’s going to be a very good quarterback if we just put the right pieces around him and give him a little bit more continuity and stability. He hasn’t had that since he’s been here. Let’s give him a chance to prove himself. He’s shown flashes of it, for sure. You go back to that game in New Orleans, he played as well as anybody ever could have expected. We think there’s a lot more of that left in him if we can just put the right pieces around him.”

Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network reports LSU CB Cordale Flott has scheduled top 30 visits with a handful of teams, including the Giants.

Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network reports LSU CB Cordale Flott has scheduled top 30 visits with a handful of teams, including the Giants.

Giants owner John Mara is currently unwilling to settle the Brian Flores lawsuit and insists the allegations of racism against the team are untrue and that the Giants did not have anyone communicate with Patriots HC Bill Belichick. Mara added that he hasn't spoken to Belichick since the two teams held joint practices in the summer. (Jordan Raanan)

Mara told the media that the Giants are not actively shopping RB Saquon Barkley but said that GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll have the authority to make a move if they want to. (Pat Leonard)