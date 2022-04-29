NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera had high praise of QB Carson Wentz‘s ability in practice and presence in the locker room.

“It’s been kind of cool watching him interact with his teammates, interact with the coaches as well,” Rivera said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s got a different skill set. And it’s interesting to watch guys’ reaction. He’s reached out to a lot of them about throwing extra, stuff like that. And those guys have all responded in a positive fashion. So it’s kind of created that vibe that you’re looking for, you’re hoping for. And you feel good about it, you really do. And there is some optimism, obviously, just walking around the building.”

Rivera commented that Wentz brings more elements to their offense when compared to QB Taylor Heinicke.

“Taylor’s a very efficient quarterback that handles things very well and brings some excitement to it. You look at what Carson can do in terms of some of the other throws that he makes that are pretty dynamic, it does add a whole new element to what we want to do offensively.”

Cowboys

Todd Archer of ESPN believes that the Cowboys would have selected Georgia S Lewis Cine or Utah LB Devin Lloyd if they traded down from No. 24 or missed out on OT Tyler Smith prior to picking.

or Utah LB if they traded down from No. 24 or missed out on OT prior to picking. Jon Machota writes that Dallas thinks Smith fits in on the left side of their offensive line, meaning he could appear at left guard or left tackle.

Giants

Giants S Xavier McKinney said that HC Brian Daboll’s communication with the team is “not so uptight” compared to former HC Joe Judge.

“The communication part of it, it’s not so uptight, how it was before,” McKinney said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “You can be yourself, you can be you. When we come in here, we always come in here to work but it’s just fun, everybody being who they are and we’re having fun with it.”

McKinney reiterated that Daboll has kept communication and feedback open with the players.

“He’s been great,” McKinney said. “The communication has been fantastic. Him asking us, ‘What’s too much? What’s too little? What more do we need to do? What do we need to cut down on?’ Just him being transparent with us and having that line of communication always open. And it really is open, it’s not one of those things where he’ll tell you and then if you try to talk to him, he kinda ignores you. You can actually go and have a conversation with him, tell him what you don’t like and what you like, what we should do more. I’ve had that with him thus far and it’s been great for all of us.”

Giants TE Jordan Akins’ contract includes: one year, $1.085 million. He’ll earn a $1.035 million base salary, and a $50,000 signing bonus. His salary cap figure will be $945,000 under the veteran salary benefit. (Aaron Wilson)