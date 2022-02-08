NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders S Deshazor Everett turned himself in on a warrant for involuntary manslaughter, following his December car accident that killed his passenger. The Commanders released a statement on the situation: “We are aware of these charges and are continuing to monitor the situation. We will have no further comment at this time.” (Ben Standig)

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons proved that he belongs in the NFL as a rookie and was named to the Pro Bowl in his first season. Parsons tells the media that he has room for improvement across the board and will use this season as a launching pad.

“Bro, I can get better everywhere,” Parsons said, via ESPN. “I can become a better pass rusher. I can become a better linebacker. Like, anything. I just feel like I’m just out there raw and I was just learning and I grew and I kept getting better and better throughout the year. No one’s ever perfect. There’s always room to grow in many ways to get better. The more we get this going, the more we get guys to buy into what Q’s trying to build in Dallas, the better we’re going to get. I think we have one of the better defenses in the league this year and we’re only going to get better with more experience.”

Giants Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports the Giants agreed to a three-year deal with new DC Don Martindale .

. NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt reports Giants assistant special teams coach Tom Quinn will not return on the staff of new HC Brian Daboll .

assistant special teams coach will not return on the staff of new HC . ESPN’s Dan Duggan expects DB coach Jerome Henderson , assistant DB coach Mike Treier , ST coordinator Thomas McGaughey and ST assistant Anthony Blevins to be the only holdovers from the staff of former Giants HC Joe Judge .

, assistant DB coach , ST coordinator and ST assistant to be the only holdovers from the staff of former Giants HC . The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec expects former Ravens OLB coach Drew Wilkins to possibly follow Martindale to New York and join his defensive staff.