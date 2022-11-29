NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Even as the Commanders started the season with a 1-4 record, Commanders HC Ron Rivera was unquenchably optimistic. He knew that things didn’t start to come together in his first coaching job with the Panthers until his third year, when the team rebounded from a 1-3 start to make the playoffs. Now Washington is 7-5 and would be the No. 7 seed if the playoffs started today.

“I didn’t waver because I’ve been through this before,” Rivera said via the Athletic’s Ben Standig. “This is mirroring what we went through in Carolina. … That’s what happened. In Year 3, it came together.”

“What you hope for is that you get to a certain point, everything comes together,” Rivera added. “And, it’s started to come together. The guys are playing the way that we believe they are capable. That’s (what) we’re trying to get across.”

Cowboys

said free agent WR ‘s flight incident is not an issue: “His overall team compatibility, his judgment, his behavior is not an issue with him. It is with many. It isn’t with him.” (Todd Archer) Jones said the decision to add Beckham will be about the future, not just the remainder of this season: “We have to have this year. It’s very important. This year has to be a big part of it … We have almost the whole show ahead of us, but we’ve got to have a situation where we can really contribute now.” (Archer)

Jones isn’t concerned about Beckham visiting with other teams and said the following about their conversations: “Very genuine. Very competitive. Feels confident. Feels good about himself. I think he breeds confidence but yet very, very just compatible.” (Archer)

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said there has been no decision yet on whether any of their players currently on injured reserve, including WR James Washington, will have 21-day practice window activated on Wednesday. (Michael Gehlken)

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll told reporters he is optimistic about the return of fourth-round TE Daniel Bellinger on Sunday following his serious eye injury. (Art Stapleton)