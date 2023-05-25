NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- Nicki Jhabvala reports that Commanders DT John Ridgeway is not participating in OTAs and is still rehabbing after he suffered a pectoral injury in the last game of the season.
- Commanders HC Ron Rivera revealed LB Jamin Davis had a clean-up procedure on his knee earlier in the offseason. (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Rivera on speaking to DE Chase Young about his fifth-year option being declined: “From what I’ve gotten in text messages and conversations, he gets it. He understands it. If you want to look at a great example, look at what Daron Payne did. Guys that produce for us we want to keep them around.” (John Keim)
- Along the offensive line, Rivera said Samuel Cosmi is at right guard with Andrew Wylie at right tackle. On the left side, Rivera noted that Saahdiq Charles would get the first shot at LG with Chris Paul behind him. (Keim)
- PFF’s Brad Spielberger projects a long-term deal for Commanders S Kamren Curl to be around three years and $40 million, a $13.3 million per year average, and $26 million guaranteed.
- Spielberger cites the deal the Cardinals gave S Jalen Thompson as a comparison point for Curl. As a former seventh-round pick, Curl would be under more pressure to sign a deal sooner given his career earnings are small.
- However, Spielberger notes Curl’s agents could push for just a three-year deal to allow him another chance to cash in on an extension, taking advantage of his youth.
Cowboys
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said RB Tony Pollard (leg) has been participating in walk-throughs at OTA, while OT Terence Steele (knee) isn’t ready yet, via John Machota.
Giants
- Giants HC Brian Daboll wouldn’t elaborate on RB Saquon Barkley‘s contract situation: “That situation is going to be between Saquon Barkley and the organization,” per Jordan Raanan.
