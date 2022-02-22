NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler lists the Commanders, Panthers and Giants as teams who could be fits for Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky this offseason.

this offseason. Fowler notes the expectation around the league is that Washington is going to be one of the more aggressive suitors for a quarterback this offseason and will examine all options.

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons revealed that he played through a knee injury suffered in training camp. Parsons downplayed his health all season, but admitted that his knee bothered him throughout the season.

“It was at a point where I was like, ‘I’m in a position battle. I’m going against Jaylon (Smith). The first game is coming up soon,’” Smith said. “I was like, ‘This is the worst time for this to happen,’” Parsons said via the Athletic’s Jon Machota. “It’s something that just kept lingering. When you hyperextend something, it needs rest. But I was like, ‘I can’t take no rest.’ The whole season I kept rehabbing, rehabbing, rehabbing, so that way I could play in the games.”

Giants

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan writes that Giants CB James Bradberry and WR Sterling Shepard are likely cap-casualties for the team this offseason.

and WR are likely cap-casualties for the team this offseason. Cutting Bradberry will save the team roughly $12 million against the cap, while Shepard is coming off of a December Achilles tear and will save $4.5 million if cut.

The team has a few big decisions to make with a few key pieces of the offense. For starters, the team has until May to pick up the fifth-year option on QB Daniel Jones , which Raanan speculates is unlikely at this time due to injury and performance concerns.

, which Raanan speculates is unlikely at this time due to injury and performance concerns. In addition to Jones, Raanan adds that the team could look to trade RB Saquon Barkley , who’s fifth-year option has already been picked up by the former regime. Trading Barkley could provide both parties with a fresh start and financial flexibility for the team.

, who’s fifth-year option has already been picked up by the former regime. Trading Barkley could provide both parties with a fresh start and financial flexibility for the team. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler lists the Commanders, Panthers and Giants as teams who could be fits for Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky this offseason.