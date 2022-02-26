NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Dianna Russini of ESPN reported that multiple teams had offers on the table for Aaron Rodgers, but later noted that the Washington Commanders were not one of those teams.

“The sense I get is Washington is not in this game,” Russini said on The Kevin Sheehan AM 980 Radio Show. “One team I know is comfortable and ready to go with that ($50 million per year). This is coming down to where Aaron Rodgers wants to go. I know the teams where he would want to go and Washington is not on it.”

According to Tony Pauline of PFN, the Commanders are expected to be in the trade market for a veteran quarterback such as Russell Wilson or Kirk Cousins and will attempt to lure them with the promise to make them the highest-paid player in the league.

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons is confident that DC Dan Quinn is “drawing stuff up” for him next season: “I think DQ knows what I want to do. He knows what I’m capable of. I’m pretty sure he’s drawing stuff up…more things for me to do. … Just like chess, they’re gonna move me around and work me in wherever they think that’s gonna be best.” (Jon Machota)

Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones revealed that new HC Brian Daboll has been asking for his input on the new offensive playbook.

“Him asking for my ideas and some of the things that I’ve liked to run . . . was cool,” Jones told Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “It will be an ongoing process to get a feel for what those things are — what I like, what he likes. And we’ll do it. It was a good way for me to get to know him and him to get to know me. I certainly appreciated it.”

Giants QB Davis Webb has spent time with Daboll and said he frequently asks for his player’s opinions and will install the plays they want to run in the game plan.

“I think the best thing [Daboll] does, it doesn’t matter who is playing — he’s going to give them the best chance to win on Sunday,” Webb said.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that some members of the Giants’ front office feel it’s time to move on from veteran S Logan Ryan.