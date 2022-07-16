NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Daniel Jones

Commanders

Many in the Commanders organization have had positive things to say about first-round WR Jahan Dotson so far, including QB Carson Wentz and RB J.D. McKissic.

“He catches the football as natural as anybody I’ve been around,” Wentz said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic.

“He’s developed. He’s running crisp routes,” McKissic added. “I’m very shocked how quick he’s learned the offense.”

“It’s more of a mindset thing,” Dotson told Standig. “As you can tell, I’m not the biggest guy. I don’t have insane measurables. … When the ball is up in the air, it’s mine. I said a while ago in college: When the ball is up in the air, I (see) it as a million dollars. I’m trying to go get that money. I love money, so I’m trying to get it.”

Cowboys

According to Josina Anderson, the Cowboys and TE Dalton Schultz were unable to reach a long-term agreement prior to Friday’s franchise deadline.

were unable to reach a long-term agreement prior to Friday’s franchise deadline. Anderson cites a league source who said Dallas was unable to offer Schultz a contract that suited his demands: “Didn’t come to his number…It’s what he wants vs. what (the team) can pay.”

The Athletic’s Jon Machota writes Cowboys third-round WR Jalen Tolbert is expected to start for Dallas in Week 1 given that Michael Gallup is unlikely to be healthy enough to play by then.

is expected to start for Dallas in Week 1 given that is unlikely to be healthy enough to play by then. He notes free-agent addition WR James Washington also missed the entire spring with a foot injury, so Dallas might need to add additional depth at receiver.

Giants

Former Giants senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens believes QB Daniel Jones has a better understanding that he must remain healthy now entering the fourth year of his career.

“I think Daniel began to understand that [the importance of staying healthy],” Kitchens said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “[His neck injury] was just an unfortunate deal, but I do think Daniel’s grown a lot from that aspect of things and understands that he kinda carries the team on his back as far as their future because he wouldn’t be starting unless he was the best chance to win. He’s started to understand that better. I think early on you’re out there for the team, you want to do what’s best for the team and all those sorts of things and you kinda get carried away at times, but he’s gotten a better grasp of that I think and I know he has moving forward.”

Kitchens is confident that we’ll “see the best” of Jones’ mobility next season.

“With Daniel’s legs — his legs are a tremendous attribute and I think moving forward just staying a little more safe with him would be beneficial and I think he’s learned that,” Kitchens said. “I think you’ll see the best of Daniel Jones from that aspect. Make no mistake about it, Daniel Jones’ legs are definitely a weapon.”

Kitchens added that the 2022 season could provide the “best situation” for Jones to succeed thus far in his career.

“I think they’ve got the best situation that Daniel’s had in quite some time to get the best out of him,” Kitchens said.