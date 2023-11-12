NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Daniel Jones

Commanders

Commanders TE Logan Thomas said it’s all love between 49ers DE Chase Young and the members of Washington’s locker room after Young’s comments following his departure from the team.

“We’re pretty busy in this building here,” Thomas said, via PFT. “You know, if that’s how he feels, that’s how he handles it, that’s how he says it, sure. We know that he’s got love for all of us over here, and we got love for him. We wish him nothing but the best of luck…If they go out and do their thing and they play well, I’ll be happy for them…but we feel good about what we’re doing.”

Commanders OT Samuel Cosmi was fined $10,039 for unnecessary roughness.

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons had high praise of Dak Prescott following Week 9 against the Eagles, where the quarterback recorded three touchdown passes and 374 yards through the air.

“That’s Dak (expletive) Prescott, bro,” Parsons said. “He’s a dog. He’s a warrior. I got unbelievable amount of confidence in him. I thought he had a great game. I think people need to put more respect on him. He outplayed everyone today.”

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb said he’s always been aware of Prescott’s abilities.

“I ain’t learn nothing,” Lamb said. “I already knew what he could do. It’s all on him showing the world what he could do.”

Cowboys OC Brian Schottenheimer thinks Prescott has been playing extremely comfortable and confident, while he’s been very impressed by the quarterback’s footwork.

“Extremely comfortable, extremely confident,” Schottenheimer said. “Watch his feet. His feet tell you all you need to know. He’s back there, his back foot is dug in and the ball is coming out. Not only is he on time but the accuracy and where he’s throwing the ball has been elite.”

Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones said he’s determined to return from his torn ACL and “come back stronger.”

“It’s tough for sure,” Jones said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “You put a lot into preparing to play. And to get it taken from you through an injury is definitely tough. That’s real, and that’s something that you deal with as a player. But I can’t afford to feel sorry for myself or sulk. And I’ll be fine. I’ll bounce back, attack the rehab process like I have anything else, and come back stronger.”