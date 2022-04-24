NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Kadarius Toney

Commanders

NBC Sports' JP Finlay doesn't think 2022 is a make-or-break year for Commanders HC Ron Rivera. He notes Rivera has said their expected rebuilding timeline was three to five years, and the team isn't all-in on QB Carson Wentz, as they didn't restructure his deal.

Finlay also points out Commanders owner Dan Snyder has a lot going on right now to be worried about starting another coaching search.

Washington remains optimistic about the potential for WR Curtis Samuel in 2022 if he's healthy, per Finlay, and the team also likes USC WR Drake London and Alabama WR John Metchie as first and second-round targets respectively.

Finlay mentions the Commanders did not expect to lose RB Peyton Barber on waivers last year and they want to add a between-the-tackles pounder to replace him. They've hosted a number of backs for pre-draft visits and Finlay expects them to draft one.

Washington also hosted LSU RB Tyrion Davis-Price for a visit. (Aaron Wilson)

According to Aaron Wilson, Alabama LB Christian Harris has visited with the Bills, Commanders, Eagles, Giants, Jaguars, Saints, and Texans.

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is looking forward to being injury-free as he heads into the 2022 season.

“It’s exciting,” Prescott said, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “Throwing this morning and leaving that session, yeah, I mean, pumped up. Just the way I feel, the leg feels, the arm feels, the body feels. Yeah, I’m excited.”

Prescott revealed that he recently had minor surgery to clean up his non-throwing shoulder but said that it currently feels great.

“A year ago, you’re excited because you’re back on your leg,” Prescott said. “You’re moving it for the first time. From one week to the next, you get to do two jumps to three jumps to jogging to sprinting, so you’re excited and you feel progress. But a year [later], I get on the field and I don’t even think about my leg. It goes from getting that leg better to that’s not even a thought in my head. There are days maybe the cold front comes in that I might feel it a little bit more, but it’s not a thought in my head or something I’m worrying about or rehabbing on. It’s about improving on the person and player I was before the injury now and being the best player I can be for this organization.”

Giants

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reports one source said it sounds like the Giants are “more listening than shopping” when it comes to WR Kadarius Toney .

. NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt writes there’s not much precedent for a team trading away a first-round receiver after just one year if that’s what the Giants end up doing with Toney.

Rosenblatt points out the Raiders traded WR Lynn Bowden , a third-round pick, during the preseason his rookie year and got a fourth-round pick back while also including a sixth. The Jaguars traded CB C.J. Henderson in his second season and a fifth to the Panthers for TE Dan Arnold and a third.

, a third-round pick, during the preseason his rookie year and got a fourth-round pick back while also including a sixth. The Jaguars traded CB in his second season and a fifth to the Panthers for TE and a third. He also mentions trading Toney now would incur $5.5 million in dead money and cause the Giants to lose $2.3 million in cap space. If they wait until after June 1, they save $1.3 million.

As far as interested teams, Rosenblatt lists the 49ers, Chiefs, Patriots, Saints, Texans, Titans, and Packers.

Vacchiano and PFN’s Mike Kaye also talked to sources about Toney’s potential value, and most agreed the most the Giants could get would be a third-round pick, probably while swapping another pick. One scout told Kaye: “It’s so hard. Obviously, he has some guaranteed money. You have to ask yourself why they are trading him and how badly they want him out.”

