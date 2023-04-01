NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Odell Beckham Jr

Commanders

TCU OL Steve Avila has a Top-30 visit with the Commanders. (Calvin Watkins)

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said he and QB Dak Prescott spent time this offseason dissecting every interception from last year with QB coach Scott Tolzien.

“Definitely, we spent some time,” McCarthy said, via the team’s website. “He was in for the captains workout (earlier this month). So he came up and spent about four hours with Scott (Tolzien, QB coach) and I. And we went back and looked at his decision-making opportunities and the interceptions and potential interceptions and just talking through it.”

McCarthy also believes the team prioritizing building up their offensive line will help Prescott become more effective.

“The defensive-line play is at a historical-high,” he said. “The value that’s put into the D-line play, as far as draft and free agency, that’s a priority position. You’ve seen the good defensive lines that have the six-seven-eight-man rotations, they’re getting to 8 to 10. Just look at our division alone. You have to play close attention to that. With that, from an offensive perspective, you have to take a hard look at your protection schemes and we do that every yea. This isn’t anything new. We’ll be different in some things, but it’ll be about protecting him better.”

Giants

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants’ chances of re-signing WR Odell Beckham Jr. are very slim as they have other things to focus on such as re-signing DT Dexter Lawrence to a contract extension.

“The Giants haven’t been willing to pay Beckham anywhere near what he’s asking or will command. Their chances of landing him are slim to none, according to one source with knowledge of the situation. Trading for Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins also is unlikely.” Raanan writes. “The draft is a far more likely solution because that is a more economical and long-term solution at the position. Daboll and Schoen have been traveling the country eating expensive steaks and assessing the wide receiver landscape, most recently dining with TCU’s Quentin Johnston and attending his Pro Day. New York’s next big move is much more likely to be inking defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence to a long-term extension than signing Beckham.”