NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Odell Beckham, Panthers

Commanders
- Commanders HC Ron Rivera said DE Chase Young wasn’t feeling well last night and has been dealing with flu symptoms recently. (Ben Standig)
Cowboys
- Adam Schefter spoke to an anonymous team executive about free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr., who said: “It sounds like it will be Dallas. If you’re in Vegas, your 2-1 favorite is the Cowboys and everyone else is 5- or 6-1.”
- According to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640, Beckham was kicked off of a flight from Miami to Los Angeles after allegedly being in and out of consciousness and refusing to put on his seat belt.
- Beckham refused to leave the plane which caused the plane to be emptied and the flight delayed.
Panthers
- According to Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer, Panthers owner Dave Tepper was a big fan of Kentucky QB Will Levis entering the 2022 season. Per a source: “(Tepper) just sees football differently. He isn’t going to pay for (a) Deshaun (Watson). He will try to win with a QB on a rookie contract. He wants Will Levis.”
- However, a source familiar with the team’s thinking noted the evaluation process for them will be a lot more complicated than just going off what the owner thought in July: “(Locking in) on one player is not a reflection of the team’s process. Decisions are not made on whims. There is a lot of analysis involved and one person does not drive that decision.”
- Former Panthers HC Matt Rhule‘s eight-year, $72 million contract with Nebraska offsets most of the $34 million he was still owed by the Panthers. (Ian Rapoport)
- Joseph Person reports that Panthers’ assistant DL coach Terrance Knighton and assistant strength coach Corey Campbell are leaving the team to join Rhule at the University of Nebraska.
