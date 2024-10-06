NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Panthers

Commanders

Commanders DL Jonathan Allen was thrilled with what he saw from his team after their blowout win over the Browns in Week 5: “This is the hungriest group of guys I’ve ever been around.” (Jon Keim)

Commanders RB Jeremy McNichols was fined $6,250 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (violent gesture) in Week 4.

Cowboys



Dallas EVP Stephen Jones called a trade for Raiders WR Davante Adams a long shot due to their financial situation and because they just paid WR CeeDee Lamb.

“No, I don’t think there is anything to that,” Jones said, via San Antonio’s Sports Star. “We just signed our No. 1 guy, and [Adams] is a No. 1 receiver. When you have the challenges cap-wise that we have, that would be a long putt for us.”

Lamb was fined $14,069 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (violent gesture) and $11,255 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting) in Week 4.

Panthers

Panthers QB Andy Dalton said that former Colts QB Peyton Manning and former Cowboys QB Troy Aikman were two of his biggest role models growing up.

“I loved to watch Peyton Manning, just his control of the game, the whole no-huddle offense and all the stuff that he was doing,” Dalton said, via the team’s website. “I mean, being in Texas, Troy Aikman was one too, with the success that the Cowboys had and everything there. Brett Favre is another one that I like to watch; just that gunslinger mentality. So, there wasn’t one guy that I was like, oh, I want to be like him someday. But I mean, there’s guys that I definitely followed.” Panthers HC Dave Canales is happy with the spark Dalton has provided to the offense. “I mean, he’s just played fantastic ball,” Canales said simply when asked about Dalton. “We’ve asked him to hit the first open guy and he’s done that well.” Panthers WR Adam Thielen isn’t surprised that Dalton is playing well, pointing out that he’s experienced success throughout his career and has remained consistent. “When you get out of it for a couple of years or you’re not in the starting position for a few years, this league is like on to the next, so it doesn’t get talked about a lot,” Thielen said. “But again, you see those things in practice, through OTAs, training camp the last two years, and then obviously when he’s able to play, it doesn’t shock you that those numbers are there, right? Because he proves day in and day out he’s this type of quarterback, he can be a leader. And that experience shows up, day in and day out.” Panthers S Xavier Woods was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness (late hit) in Week 4.

Following a scuffle in the fourth quarter, Bears OL Matt Pryor and Panthers CB Jaycee Horn were both ejected from the game on Sunday. It is likely that both players will be fined, along with some teammates who were also involved when the incident is reviewed by the league.

Panthers QB Bryce Young was asked after the team's loss what his biggest adjustment has been over the past two weeks: "Honestly, it's a long list." (Joe Person)