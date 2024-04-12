NFC Notes: Commanders, Daniel Jones, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders announced 20 prospects who will attend their local pro day, per Zach Selby of the team’s website. The list includes:

CB Beanie Bishop – West Virginia CB Josh Wallace – Michigan CB A.J. Woods – Pittsburgh S Beau Brade – Maryland S Jordan Toles – Morgan State DE Darrian Brokenburr – Howard DE John Morgan – Arkansas DE Tre’mon Morris-Brash – Central Florida DE Eyabi Okie-Anoma – Charlotte DT Jamree Kromah – James Madison LB Lee Kpogba – West Virginia RB Keilan Robinson – Texas G Darrian Dalcourt – Alabama T Gottlieb Ayedze – Maryland T Anim Dankwah – Howard T Doug Nester – West Virginia T Walter Rouse – Oklahoma QB Taulia Tagovailoa – Maryland WR Jalen Coker – Holy Cross WR Jeshaun Jones – Maryland

Daniel Jones

The Giants handed QB Daniel Jones a massive contract but there are rumors of them having an interest in replacing him with the sixth overall pick in the upcoming draft. Despite Jones’ contract, New York GM Joe Schoen has another chance to find his franchise QB.

“It is really unusual because most of us won’t ever get a second chance like that,” an NFL general manager said, via Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano. “You know when you make a decision like that — drafting a quarterback high or signing one to a huge deal — it’s either going to get you a new contract someday or it’ll get you fired. It’s the biggest decision you can make, and most places don’t let you make it twice.”

Giants

Giants DC Shane Bowen wants his defense to show its speed and aggressiveness but to maximize the skill set of his players.

“I’m hoping it’s going to be speed and aggressiveness,” Bowen said, via Dan Salomone of the team’s site. “Regardless of scheme – everybody’s going to have scheme, we’re going to have plenty of scheme – but I want to make sure our guys are lined up, they know what to do, and they can play fast and aggressive ultimately. I want to maximize their abilities. I don’t want to paralyze them before the ball is even snapped by overthinking. They’re all here for a reason. God has blessed them with the skill set to be here. I want to make sure we can maximize that skillset and they’re able to maximize that skillset. But hopefully [it will be] fast, aggressive, you’ll see some violence from us and ultimately guys making plays.”

Bowen envisions his defense playing physically at all levels of the system and believes players bought into his philosophy during his time with the Titans.

“To me, I think it starts with play style, demeanor, what we want to be defensively,” Bowen said. “You think run game, you think physicality, you think toughness, and that’s what we want to be at all levels. I was blessed with some really good players down there [in Tennessee], no different than we are here, but the guys bought into it. They took ownership of it. And it’s unique. It’s great to stop the run, but you better be able to affect the quarterback just the same.”

Bowen reiterated he’ll have an attack-minded defense and will focus on controlling the line of scrimmage.

“So, finding that balance and just [having] the attacking mentality where we’re getting off the ball, trying to play on the other side of the line scrimmage, and then in that regard, if it is a pass, you’re already on your way. I think that’s something we’ve kind of progressed to as we went over the past few years of not being as much read-and-react, where we’re more going to attack the line of scrimmage and let things play out as it may. You’ve got guys at the second level, at the third level, who can make those guys up front right a lot of times in the run game. We’re going to let those guys go and hopefully we’ll be a little bit more aggressive, attacking, and creating a new line of scrimmage and guys fitting off of them.”