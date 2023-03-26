NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Daniel Jones, Giants

Commanders

Ryan Fowler reports that the Commanders hosted UCLA OL Atonio Mafi on a top-30 visit and also met informally with Oregon OL Alex Forsyth.

Eagles

Eagles OT Lane Johnson , who re-signed to a one-year extension, said it’s his goal to retire in Philadelphia: “My whole goal is to retire an Eagle. That’s what I’m going to do,” via Zach Berman.

Eagles recently signed S Terrell Edmunds said he grew interested in the team's culture following his visit with the organization: "I'm ready to come here and just give everything I got," per Eliot Shorr-Parks.

said he grew interested in the team’s culture following his visit with the organization: “I’m ready to come here and just give everything I got,” per Eliot Shorr-Parks. Edmunds’ one-year, $2 million deal includes a $250,000 signing bonus, $1.08 million base salary, $350,000 of which is guaranteed, and up to $670,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. Another $850,000 in incentives is available for team improvement and individual stats. (Aaron Wilson)

Giants

The Giants ultimately felt okay giving QB Daniel Jones $40 million a year and foregoing other options because they have confidence Jones can continue to improve. He made a lot of strides in his first season under HC Brian Daboll and it’s rational to expect that to continue in Year 2, which Daboll says is their expectation.

“It’s his second year in the system,” Daboll said via NFL Media’s Bobby Kownack. “I don’t think he’s had continuity since he’s been there. We all can do a better job. I think that he really adapted to the things that we were asking him to do. We tried to implement a lot of the things that he likes to do. That’s just another step going into the offseason of adding some more pieces. More players around him. And also him growing into the quarterback that we think he can be.”

New Giants WR Jamison Crowder and CB Amani Oruwariye each signed veteran salary benefit deals which means they’ll count as minimum salaries toward the cap at about $1 million. It also means they’re not guaranteed roster spots. (Dan Duggan)

Crowder got a $27,500 signing bonus and can earn up to $100,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, as well as a $25,000 workout bonus. His base salary is $1.165 million. (Over The Cap)

Oruwariye got a $1.08 million base salary, a $52,500 signing bonus, a $25,000 workout bonus, and a $75,000 roster bonus if he appears in any game for the Giants in 2023.