NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- Commanders HC Ron Rivera was asked if he would consider starting rookie QB Sam Howell should the team be eliminated from playoff contention this week. Rivera was unaware that the team could be eliminated should the Packers defeat the Vikings. (Ralph Vacchiano)
- As for the quarterback situation, Rivera said that QB Carson Wentz “had his moments” but responded “We’ll see” when asked who the starter would be for Week 18. (Vacchiano)
- Rivera mentioned that DL Jonathan Allen hyperextended his knee against the Browns, with more tests to come on Monday. (Nicki Jhabvala)
Eagles
- Eagles pass-rusher Josh Sweat will be released from the hospital tonight after being taken there as a precaution following a neck injury on Sunday. (Jeff McLane)
- Eagles HC Nick Sirianni wouldn’t reveal if QB Jalen Hurts will play against the Giants but said he was close to playing this week and will do so next week if medically cleared. (Eliot Shorr-Parks)
- Eagles DT Fletcher Cox on the loss to New Orleans: “It didn’t fall our way. We made critical stops, but it took us too long to get into a rhythm. We didn’t get it done. We’re going to strap up next week and try to win a division title.” (Josh Tolentino)
Giants
- The Giants clinched their first playoff berth since 2016 with a win over the Colts on Sunday. (NFL)
- Giants S Xavier McKinney underwent x-rays on his hand following the team’s win over the Colts, which he said were scheduled ahead of time and precautionary. (Ryan Dunleavy)
- Giants RB Saquon Barkley on his performance Sunday against the Colts: “I wanted to show the Giants organization that the guy they drafted is still here.” (Charlotte Carroll)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!